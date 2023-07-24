Pachyman releases “Trago Coqueto” and announces his next album

The musical project of the multi-instrumentalist based in Los Angeles, Pachy Garciacomes to us under the stage name Pachyman to transport us to Caribbean more exotic due to a sound derived from its native home in Puerto Rico. The lead single “Trago Coqueto” is about growing up in Puerto Rico, a cheeky love song anticipating the arrival of “Switched-On” and that the light will see September 29th.

The main theme, purely nostalgicfocuses on the Puerto Rican music scene in the decade of the ninety when the island adopted the jamaican rhythms of new wave that would mix later with traditional boricua sounds. In some way, Pachyman honors all those Puerto Rican artists who had no qualms about experimenting with synthesizers during a time when art was produced art in a autonomous. Hence the screeching analog synth Korg Poly-800 vertebralize the musicality of the list of songs on the album. He did something similar with “The Return Of Pachyman” (2021) by paying homage to their musical heroes, especially King Tubby y Scientist.

Pachyman has some dates scheduled for this summer for USA what do you anticipate the tour in autumn that will start the October 27thjust one month after the release of “Switched-On”, an album that serves as a tool for making advance your art and at the same time honor their rootsvindicating himself instead of stagnating watching what others do.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

