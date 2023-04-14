Home Business European banks up following US quarterly earnings
European banks up following US quarterly earnings

European banks up after the first quarterly results of US lenders that are pushing the big names in the sector to Wall Street. The STOXX 600 index of European banks rose as much as 3%, hitting its highest level since mid-March after JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo beat analysts’ estimates.

In Germany, Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank trade up 5.4% and 4.7% respectively. In France, Societe Generale (+3.8%), BNP Paribas (+3.3%) and Credit Agricole (+2.2%) advanced. In Piazza Affari, purchases on BPER Banca (+4.4%), Finecobank (+4.2%), Banco Bpm (+3.4%), Intesa Sanpaolo (+3.4%) and Unicredit (+3% ).

Even in London, the shares of Standard Chartered stand out (+4.7%), while Barclays rises by 3.4% and HSBC by 3.1%.

