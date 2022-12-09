Home Business European stock exchanges above parity despite sales on Wall Street
Business

European stock exchanges above parity despite sales on Wall Street

by admin
European stock exchanges above parity despite sales on Wall Street

The main European stock exchanges remain above parity, despite the generalized weakness on Wall Street.

In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib index is currently up fractionally by 0.07% to 24,224 points. Purchases also on the Spanish Ibex35 (+0.63%), but also on the German Dax40 index up by 0.54%, but also on the French Cac40.

Meanwhile, the major overseas indices are all in negative territory with the S6P500 just below par and the Nasdaq100 index down 0.23%.

Today’s selling on Wall Street comes on the heels of a higher-than-expected producer price (PPI) reading.

See also  Univitamin: The company sells fenugreek as a biochemical reagent and is used in the research stage_Oriental Fortune Network

You may also like

World Cup, ratings for Rai are growing but...

Guangzhou Futures Exchange: All conditions for listing industrial...

Usa, the authorities reject the acquisition of Activision...

Straight screen + straight edge!Lei Jun posted an...

Auto, Luca de Meo new president of European...

Selling from 202,800 yuan, BYD Frigate 07 is...

Superyachts up 17.6%, made in Italy leads the...

Changes in Hong Kong stocks | Inland real...

Non-existent construction sites, chain sales and ghost companies:...

Mps: capital increase with state aid? The strange...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy