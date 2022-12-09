The main European stock exchanges remain above parity, despite the generalized weakness on Wall Street.

In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib index is currently up fractionally by 0.07% to 24,224 points. Purchases also on the Spanish Ibex35 (+0.63%), but also on the German Dax40 index up by 0.54%, but also on the French Cac40.

Meanwhile, the major overseas indices are all in negative territory with the S6P500 just below par and the Nasdaq100 index down 0.23%.

Today’s selling on Wall Street comes on the heels of a higher-than-expected producer price (PPI) reading.