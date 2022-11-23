Buying opening in Europe with all major European indices starting trading above parity. The EuroStoxx50 index is currently up by 0.24% to 3,940 points, while in Piazza Affari the Ftse Mib index starts the session down by 0.4% to 24,500 points. Weakness also for the Spanish Ibex35 index which currently shows a drop of 0.3%. There is also indecision on the German Dax30 which is just below parity, while the French Cac40 is up by 0.18%.

Finally, the spread stands at 195 basis points, up 2% on yesterday’s close.