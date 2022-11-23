Home Business European stock exchanges: start under the banner of uncertainty. Ftse Mib below 24,500 points
European stock exchanges: start under the banner of uncertainty. Ftse Mib below 24,500 points

European stock exchanges: start under the banner of uncertainty. Ftse Mib below 24,500 points

Buying opening in Europe with all major European indices starting trading above parity. The EuroStoxx50 index is currently up by 0.24% to 3,940 points, while in Piazza Affari the Ftse Mib index starts the session down by 0.4% to 24,500 points. Weakness also for the Spanish Ibex35 index which currently shows a drop of 0.3%. There is also indecision on the German Dax30 which is just below parity, while the French Cac40 is up by 0.18%.

Finally, the spread stands at 195 basis points, up 2% on yesterday’s close.

