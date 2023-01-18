Home Business Juventus: Andrea Agnelli resigns as director of Stellantis and Exort
The outgoing president of Juventus, Andrea Agnelli, speaking at the opening of the shareholders’ meeting of the Juventus club, announced his step back from Stellantis and its parent company Exor, listed companies in which he sits as a director. “My personal decision is that, with the meetings of listed companies in which I participate as a director, I will take a step back’ and this choice was made ‘in agreement with John Elkann, Ajay Banga and Carlos Tavares’. “It is an indispensable step backwards to have the freedom of thought and action that I otherwise wouldn’t have” says Agnelli.

