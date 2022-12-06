Home Business European stocks weak following Wall Street sell-off. Ftse Mib above 24,500 points
European stocks weak following Wall Street sell-off. Ftse Mib above 24,500 points

European stocks weak following Wall Street sell-off. Ftse Mib above 24,500 points

A mixed start in Europe with all the main indexes of the Old Continent below parity, penalized by yesterday’s losses on Wall Street. The EuroStoxx50 index is currently down by 0.10% to 3,952 points, while in Milan the Ftse Mib index is around 24,545 points, slightly below parity. Generalized weakness with the French Cac40 index down by 0.05%; but also on the Spanish Ibex 35 index (-0.5%).

Finally, the Btp/Bund spread is down by 0.24% to 186 basis points.

