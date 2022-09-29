Home Business European Union, consumer confidence in the EU economy plummeting: the data
Business

European Union, consumer confidence in the EU economy plummeting: the data

by admin
European Union, consumer confidence in the EU economy plummeting: the data

In September, the confidence of European consumers in the economic outlook recorded a new decline of 3.5 points “hitting the lowest level ever”. This is what emerges from the data on the performance of the ESI index released today by the EU Commission. Overall, the ISI – which measures the economic sentiment of industry, consumers, services, trade, construction – recorded drops of 3.5 and 3.6 points respectively for the EU as a whole and for the Eurozone. For Italy, the decline in the ESI was 3.7 points, the same as in Holland and only lower than that of Germany (4.8 points).
Parallel to the decline in the ESI, in September the EU Commission recorded an increase in the Eui impact (plus 3.8 points) which measures the degree of uncertainty about the prospects of the European economy. Also in this case, the note released by Brussels emphasizes that the increase in uncertainty was found in all economic sectors. But it was among consumers that it hit a level never seen before.

The estimate made by the European Commission with ESI contradicts what the ISAE index (Institute for Economic Studies and Analysis) affirms, according to which the confidence of Italian consumers had returned to rise. In August it touched 111.8, the highest values ​​since March 2007. The indications are particularly favorable for the personal economic situation which recorded a jump of more than six points.

In detail, the Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) continued its sharp decline both in the Ur (-3.5 points to 92.6) and in the Eurozone (-3.6 points to 93.7). The employment expectations indicator (Eei) decreased more moderately (-0.8 points to 106.4 in the EU and -1.2 points to 106.7 in the euro area), remaining well above of the long-term average. In the Union, the sharp decline in September in the ESI was driven by a significant deterioration in confidence in all business sectors surveyed and another particularly marked decline among consumers. Among the major economies of the EU, the ESI recorded, in addition to Germany and Italy, a sharp decline in the Netherlands (-3.7), France (-3.2), Poland (-2.4) and, to a lesser extent also Spain (-1.0).

See also  Yi Gang: Monetary policy should be adapted to the new stage of development, adhere to a stable word

You may also like

A user brushed the titanium case of the...

The ecosystem of contents becomes central to the...

Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, vivo teamed up with mobile...

Samsung S23 Ultra Appearance Comparison S22 Ultra Original...

Mfe slips on the lowest, the Berlusconi never...

Stock index futures fluctuated in a narrow range,...

BNP Paribas launches the new Unlimited Turbo Certificates...

Stock index futures fluctuated in a narrow range,...

Color and cars: here are the new trends...

On the 29th, the net purchase of northbound...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy