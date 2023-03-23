Home Business Eurovita, the ball passes to the Government for extraordinary administration
Eurovita, the ball passes to the Government for extraordinary administration

Eurovita, the ball passes to the Government for extraordinary administration

The change of pace on Eurovita will arrive by the end of the month. Ivass has in fact made a request to the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy to start the preliminary investigation to admit the insurance company to extraordinary administration. Now the ball is in the field of the ministry which, after starting the procedure, will have to produce the decree by 31 March which will mark the beginning of a new phase for Eurovita. Phase that will have as its first effect the dissolution of the board of statutory auditors and the…

