The final PMI manufacturing index for the eurozone for the month of February showed a slight reduction to 48.5 points, compared to 48.8 in January, confirming the preliminary estimate.

Manufacturing companies in Italy, Greece and Spain supported Eurozone manufacturing output the most.

According to the sample companies, fewer barriers on suppliers and better availability of raw materials have reduced the stress on production schedules and average delivery times have shortened to the highest level since May 2009.

The pressure on the costs borne by manufacturing companies has once again eased significantly, with the rate of inflation of input prices easing marginally to the weakest level in almost two and a half years.

