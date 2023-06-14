Even the car can be bought online, whoever offers the best service

In addition to online booking Home delivery arrives: is the new formula that has launched Polestar. The Polestar brand linked to Volvo (indicates for years the best performing cars of the group), after the purchase of the Scandinavian house by the Geely Chinese group is identified with the fast electric cars. Online purchasing is nothing new for the car market, unlike for home delivery.

In this case, the order can be made completely online by specifying the delivery address. The car will arrive at the indicated place at a pre-established time, together with a specialist (a figure that looks like a personal financial advisor) who will provide all the information necessary for the first configuration and will assist the customer in installing the app, as well as in using the services for the first time.

Best and worst on the internet

Buying online it is part of the strategy towards which more and more car manufacturers are moving. But who offers the best service? An investigation of JD Power (a US marketing and consultancy company) has drawn up customer satisfaction ranking. The Jd Power dossier starts from the fact that most customers enter the dealership today when they already know (almost) everything about the model of car to buy.

This is because, as JD Power explains, manufacturers have increasingly developed the user experience through official websites. The JD Power survey takes into account the opinion of 10 thousand buyers on 4 key factors when buying a new car: content, appearance, navigation, speed.

How are premium brands doing?

Buying a car online among premium brands see in the head Land Rover which is confirmed the best house and also gain acclaim. They follow, without gaining or losing support Bmw (second), Mercedes-Benz, Alfa Romeo and Volvo. They rise in position Lexus, Porsche and Jaguar. The last place in the ranking is incredibly occupied by Tesla, as innovative in the factory as little on the internet.

Among the mass brands Mitsubishi climb the entire leaderboard from last position to first. Great comments too It’s Hyundai. Buying a car online is an improved experience compared to the past also for Chrysler, Honda, Fiat and Subaru. This is for online shopping. Home delivery, on the other hand, is now done by dealers. Tesla thought about doing it directly without great conviction and now Polestar arrives.