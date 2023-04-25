Everton, the herbal tea giant is acquired by Clessidra Private

MONFERRATO CUT. Pass hands the ownership of Everton, national giant of herbal teas founded in 1947, with Italian headquarters in Tagliolo Monferratoin the hills of the Ovada area, and operational bases in India and Croatia, to which is added a commercial branch in the USA.

From the “club deal” of investors headed by Cronos Capital Partners, which joined the company in 2020, the company flows into the Milanese Clessidra Private Equity Sgr, the Italian leader in the private equity sector focused on the upper-mid market segment which yesterday announced the ‘operation.

Federico Dodero, heir to the founders, will remain in his role as managing director, who will also maintain a minority stake in the family creature.

For Everton, which takes its name from the English city of the same name, new growth opportunities will open up, in a lively market and in a scenario, that of infusions, in which the company is a point of reference in terms of numbers and capacity for innovation, starting from the use of directly sourced organic products and sustainable packaging: in the last year, turnover reached 40 million euros, almost double that of 2018, when the company inaugurated the expansion of the Tagliolo warehouse up to 3,050 square meters, equipping it with new machinery and state-of-the-art management systems, with an investment of 1.2 million which brought with it new jobs.

The Italian office employs about 40 people and in particular it packages sugar and soluble products, not only under the Everton brand but also for brands of large-scale retail chains, from Coop to Bennet, while tea and infusions are mainly dealt with in the offices in India and Croatia.

The sector is growing worldwide, driven by the methods of consumption of products increasingly linked to the concept of wellness and, in general, of physical well-being. «We are enthusiastic about collaborating with Everton – explains Andrea Ottaviano, CEO of Clessidra -. The company has always expanded its reference markets generating double-digit revenue growth for over ten years. We look forward to supporting its success and working with Federico Dodero and the outstanding team at the company to support their vision.”

The aim is for “sustainable” growth in Europe and the United States. And Dodero comments: «Clessidra appreciated our absolute commitment to product quality and direct procurement to meet customer needs. His financial and operational experience will be invaluable for the next phase of growth. With Clessidra, we look forward to expanding our global footprint while staying true to the values ​​that have helped us achieve our current position.”