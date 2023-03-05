Subsidy hammer for renewables and oil rush in Texas
In today’s episode “Alles auf Aktien” the financial journalists Philipp Vetter and Laurin Meyer talk about a bad buying mood at Zalando and a solved gaming dispute at Microsoft.
Außerdem geht es um Home Depot, Walmart, Fresenius, Fresenius Medical Care, Credit Suisse, HSBC, Activision Blizzard, Nintendo, Siemens Energy, Siemens Gamesa, RWE, Vestas, Ørsted, First Solar, Jinko Solar, Canadian Solar, Meyer Burger, SMA Solar, ExxonMobil, Marathon Oil, Chevron, ConocoPhillips und Texas Pacific Land, Global X Solar (WKN: A3C9MB), Invesco Markets II Solar Energy (WKN: A2QQ9R) HANetf Solar Energy (WKN: A3CPGF), Global X Wind Energy (WKN: A3C9MA), Invesco Wind Energy (WKN: A3DP7S), Fidelity Clean Energy (WKN: A3DNZF) und iShares Global Clean Energy (WKN: A0MW0M).
Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.
You can find the AAA newsletter here.