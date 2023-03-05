The beginning of the year was exhausting for many people.

No wonder that the thermal baths and saunas are so busy. After all, a holiday costs a lot of money.

A visit to the sauna is not only worthwhile from a financial point of view. Staying in the sweat chamber strengthens the immune system, ensures relaxation, restful sleep, improves the skin and has a positive effect on physical fitness.

Nevertheless, there are some basic rules that you should definitely observe, especially if you are in a small space with other sauna users.

1. Dressed in the sauna

Drop all covers! Bare skin is the most natural thing in the world in the sauna cabin. That’s why bikinis, swimming trunks and slippers are taboo.

The synthetic fabrics keep the heat away from the skin and are also unhygienic. Do not wear jewellery, this could lead to burns.

You should still have a towel with you: it serves as a seat pad and you can use it to cover yourself when you leave the sauna.

If you go into the sauna with your clothes on, you risk being thrown out!

2. No street shoes in the sauna

Sauna-goers often walk into the sweat cabin with sneakers or other street shoes. That’s also a no go. Sauna slippers or bathing shoes are better.

If you don’t have one with you, ask at reception. You can often borrow these for a small fee.

3. Showering is often mandatory, otherwise there will be trouble

Before entering the sauna area, you should definitely take a shower. Wash thoroughly with soap and dry yourself. Then you can start the first gear. Showering removes dirt, oils, creams, lotions, or other contaminants. This improves the hygienic conditions in the sauna.

After exiting the sauna, you should shower again before diving into the cooling pool.

It is also forbidden to take food or drinks into the sauna. Also for hygiene reasons. Eating or drinking in the sauna can also put a strain on the circulatory system and make sweating more difficult.

4. Be considerate of others

The sauna is not a substitute for the regulars’ table or the gym. Move heated conversations to another location and, if at all, talk in whispers. Mobile phones are also not allowed in the sauna rooms.

If you pull out your smartphone in the sauna, you have to reckon with the consequences. Avoid using your cell phone in quiet areas.

They are usually just as naked as everyone else. So don’t forget: staring is an absolute no-go. Even if you meet the woman or man of your dreams in the sauna.

You prefer to exchange intimate caresses with your partner at home – the sauna is not a swingers club.

5. Not enough distance to neighbors

Keep at least an arm’s length from your neighbor and don’t touch their towel. Squeeze into gaps and make room for new guests so they have space in the sweat chamber too.

If it is particularly tight, you should also ask the neighbors if you can sit down.

If you do not keep the distances, the sauna management can intervene. In extreme cases, there is a house ban and a complaint of harassment.

There are also rules that do not result in being thrown out of the sauna, but which should be avoided.

Pay attention to your own smell

Heat increases the smell of bodily perspiration. In order not to disturb your fellow sweaters, you should avoid onions, garlic and alcohol the day before. Also, avoid using perfume, deodorant, or other strong-smelling substances that might bother other visitors.

Unpleasant Encounters

Help – my tax advisor! Now it’s time to keep calm. Meet co-workers, supervisors or anyone else you’d rather not see here – keep your cool.

Nod politely, cover yourself with the towel, and sit so the person isn’t sitting directly across from you. It goes without saying that silence will be kept about the encounter.

If you take all of this advice to heart, nothing stands in the way of a relaxing day in the sauna area.