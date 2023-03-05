Qavi Khan, a well-known actor of Pakistani television and film industry, passed away.

Qavi Khan’s co-star and close friend actor Sohail Ahmed has confirmed the death of Qavi Khan while talking to Independent Urdu.

Another co-star of Qavi Khan, Agha Muhammad Ali, said that Qaumi Khan had been living in Canada for the past three months and his wife had gone to Canada to meet him a few days ago.

A great man and a great legendary actor, Mr. Muhammad Qavi Khan has left us and gone to his Lord. To Allah we belong and to Him we shall return — Sohail Ahmed (@realsohailahmed) March 5, 2023

Qavi Khan was a big name in Pakistan’s television and film industry and had acted in dozens of dramas and films.

Who was Qavi Khan?

Mohammad Qavi Khan was born on 13 November 1942 in Peshawar. As an artist, he started working as a child artist with Radio Pakistan.

When her family moved to Lahore, she made her regular acting debut with Pakistan Television Corporation in 1964. He is one of the few leading actors of PTV.

In 1965, he started his film career which spanned more than two hundred films.

Qavi Khan shot to immense fame in 1966 with the PTV drama Lakhon Mein Tin. In 1984, his role as DSP Tahir Khan in the popular drama serial Andhera Ajala was much appreciated.

Given his role in the drama, many parents wished that their children would join the police force at a young age and become Tahir Khan, who always stands for truth.

Some of his other popular plays include Dehleez, Day, Angarwadi, Udaan, Father-in-Law and Lahori Gate.

Qavi Khan also worked in theater and stage. If you went to Alhamra Arts Council Lahore in the 1990s, you would often see scenes during rehearsals where well-known stage actors including Sohail Ahmed, Saba Pervez, Wasim Abbas and many others would dialogue with Qavi Khan in various scenes. He used to take guidance on how to speak and Qavi Khan Sahib used to speak those dialogues to him.

Qavi Khan married Naheed in 1968 with whom he has four children.

Another co-actor of Qavi Khan, Ali Agha, told Independent Urdu that Qavi Sahib had been undergoing treatment with his son Adnan Qavi Khan, who had been living in Canada for some time. Fifteen days ago, his wife Naheed had also reached Canada.

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

In 2007, PTV gave him the Lifetime Achievement Award for his artistic services. In 1980, he was awarded Tamgha Hasan Kar Kurdgi Jamaat in 2012, Satara Imtiaz.

Qavi Khan won several awards for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor.

Actor Ali Agha said about his work with Mohammad Qavi that he did three projects with Qavi Khan including Lahori Gate, Butterfly and Mur Jaye Hum To Kya.

He said that these three projects were very memorable. It was an honor to work with Qavi Khan and at the same time actors like us used to learn from him. What I am saying is that there was only one Qavi Khan and no other Qavi Khan will be born.’

He said that ‘whenever he was in Lahore, he would often invite me to his house and when he was away, there would be a series of conversations with him through voice messenger. His passing is a common tragedy of the artist community.’

How was my meeting with Qavi Khan?

I met Muhammad Qavi Sahib in the month of February last year at Al Hamra Arts Council. I was covering the Durrani Festival of Theater performed by the youth there.

Qavi Sahib was present there as a special guest. When the play ended, I was amazed how she came on stage to encourage the youth and appreciate their work and acting.

When the ceremony was over, I left the theater thinking of coming out and doing some interviews. I thought of talking to Qavi Khan but at the same time I thought that I don’t know if he should talk or not.

She was thinking about this when Qavi Sahib came forward wearing a gray cap and a black overcoat.

I asked fearfully, ‘Sir, can we talk for two minutes?’ So why can’t she smile and say? Only then I regained my confidence and asked them.

Qavi Sahib also praised the young actors in his reply. He said: ‘I have been in the drama industry for 70 years and I believe that senior actors should always give positive feedback to new actors and encourage them. should be encouraged.’

He told the audience of the play that day that ‘the play was so dynamic and the acting was so high that his eyes did not move away from the stage even for a second and perhaps I have seen few such performances in my life.’

After that Qavi Sahib wrapped his smile and called me God Hafiz with great compassion.

On Sunday night, when it was learned that a very authentic actor who had the status of a university in his own right had passed away, he was reminded of that short meeting with him.

Qavi Khan Sahib entertained almost three generations and almost as many generations have benefited from him in learning acting.