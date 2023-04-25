Home » Everything on stocks: Snap, Piaggio, Volkswagen & Co. – these are the best patent stocks
Business

Everything on stocks: Snap, Piaggio, Volkswagen & Co. – these are the best patent stocks

by admin
Everything on stocks: Snap, Piaggio, Volkswagen & Co. – these are the best patent stocks

Außerdem geht es um Procter&Gamble, Snap, Elanco Animal Health, Z Holdings, Ricoh, Meta, Nortonlifelock, Western Digital, Zscaler, Dolby Lab, Seiko Epson, Bayer, VW, BMW, Covestro, Kion, Rheinmetall, Henkel, BASF, Siemens Healthineers, Jenoptik, Krones, SMA Solar, Johnson Matthey, Carbios, RaySearch Laboratories, Piaggio, JVCKennwood, Immersion, Silgan Holdings, Quant IP Global Patent Leaders (WKN: A1J3AN), Monega Innovation (WKN: 532102), 1&1, United Internet, Cancom, Deutz, K+S, Vossloh, Elmos Semiconductor, Evotec, Gerresheimer, New Work, ProSieben, SMA Solar, Suess Microtec, Teamviewer, GlobalPortfolioOne (WKN: A2PT6U), Xtrackers Portfolio ETF (WKN: DBX0BT).

You can find the new WELT podcast “OK, KI?” here: Apple; Spotify

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.

You can find the AAA newsletter here.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

You may also like

Generali aims at new acquisitions, up to 3...

Despite success: The rating of the British N26...

Pensions, reform? Nope, massacre. Terrifying news coming. Here...

After the support of 11 big banks, First...

Quantum computer: Physics genius wants to stand up...

Goldman Sachs bets against Italy and Meloni. I...

Scary Rome for a Spanish tourist: groped and...

Zaobao | Netzhiyi sued Blizzard for owed 300...

Green IT – This is how the “power...

Bundesbank: growth Germany grows beyond forecasts

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy