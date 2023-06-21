Evolving from Life Scenarios to Productivity Scenarios Meitu Constructs AI Product Ecosystem_China Economic Net——National Economic Portal

On June 19, Meitu held the second Image Festival themed “Image Productivity Tools in the AI ​​Era” and released 7 new products on the spot. Wu Xinhong, founder, chairman and CEO of Meitu, said: “In the past, Meitu mainly served life scenes, such as shooting, photo editing, video editing, and social sharing. In the era of AI, in addition to life scenes, Meitu will Provide more productivity scene services.”

Meitu’s latest 7 video productivity tools: WHEE, Kaipai, WinkStudio, Meitu Design Studio 2.0, DreamAvatar digital human, RoboNeo, and MiracleVision visual model, all of which use AI as the core, covering visual creation, commercial photography, and professional video editing , commercial design and other fields, aiming to comprehensively improve the productivity of the imaging industry.

Wu Xinhong said that the value of tools will usher in a big explosion in the AI ​​era, and this image festival also marks that Meitu’s products and services will move from life scenes to full productivity scenes.

Aesthetics-aware AI visual large model, lighting up artificial intelligence with Meitu aesthetics

Wu Xinhong said that Meitu has integrated the long-term accumulated aesthetic cognition into the visual large-scale model MiracleVision, and built an aesthetic evaluation system based on machine learning, which marks the “aesthetic score” for the model generation results, thereby continuously improving the model’s understanding of aesthetics. In addition, MiracleVision, a large visual model, has a unique ecology of aesthetic creators. Professionals with profound aesthetic backgrounds such as artists and designers participate in the construction of large visual models.

Different from other large-scale models on the market, MiracleVision, a large-scale visual model, has strong visual expression and creativity, and reverses the technological evolution from visual creation scenes such as painting, design, film and television, photography, games, 3D, and animation. It is good at Asian portrait photography , national style and national trend, commercial design and other generating directions.

Wu Xinhong said that a good visual large model needs to be supported by a good “model ecology”, and this process cannot be separated from the continuous participation of creators and developers. Meitu will systematically build a model ecosystem through model training, distribution and commercialization.

Evolving from life scenarios to productivity scenarios, building a Meitu AI product ecosystem

Wu Xinhong said that under the close combination of AI and video productivity tools, the threshold for creating high-quality content will continue to be lowered, and the production efficiency of the video industry will also continue to improve. Adhering to the mission of “bringing technology and art together beautifully”, Meitu will continue to bring users better products and services.

In addition, at the video festival, the Meitu Design Office team announced that it will jointly create the “AI model fitting” function with Huawei Cloud to help the clothing e-commerce industry reduce costs and increase efficiency, and will jointly create the “AI Trendy Shoes Challenge” event with FILA. Promote the AI ​​design co-creation of fashion sports brands and sneaker lovers.

