Extend the extraordinary redundancy fund for another year. This is Accierie d’Italia’s request which will be discussed on Friday 10 March at noon at the Ministry of Labour. The renewal of the measure, which expires on March 27, concerns 3,000 employees of the entire group out of a total of 10,041 units. Among those involved, 2,500 are in the Taranto plant. For them, the term of the CIGS is instead set for next June 19th. Subsequently, the company should in any case activate the procedure for granting the extraordinary redundancy fund by way of derogation, extending the period of the social safety nets as for the other sites.

The regions of Puglia, Piedmont, Liguria and Lombardy, where the former Ilva plants are located, were also convened in Rome. The request had been made to the trade unions and to the ministries of Labor and Enterprise and Made in Italy last February 24th.

A call that comes just a few days after the conversion into law of the latest decree on the former Ilva and which allocates 680 million euros to the steel group for the capital increase. The managing director of AdI, Lucia Morselli, spoke of this on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Technical Academy in Taranto: «It has given us peace of mind and a huge financial objective. The decree established that important resources can be used such as shareholder financing, therefore Invitalia and at the same time ArcelorMittal”.

The French-Indian multinational, for its part, has contributed 70 million in the form of credits. «Having the State, through Invitalia, investing so heavily in the company – he continued – means that the problem of the future is somewhat resolved. It is the parliament, it is Italy that supports us, this is an immense thing ». Credit chapter claimed by related industries: «In this week we paid, I believe they are already in the coffers of the companies and we have given them a very large moment of breathing space».

Between work, resources and production (according to Morselli 4 million tons this year, up to 8 million to reach full employment), the environment theme was at the center of the ribbon cutting of the training school, at the Taranto, which will involve 30 graduates on the ecological transition. In the foreground is decarbonisation on which «Acciaierie d’Italia has started a very important plan. What we already know is the challenge of environmentalisation, and it’s quite declined, but there are many others. We must have the managers of tomorrow and build the people who have to replace us. They are the ones who will take our place.”