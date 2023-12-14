Ex Scalo Farini Milano, tender awarded to Unicredit-Hines-Prelios consortium

by Verità&Affari editorial team

The tender was awarded to the Unicredit-Hines-Prelios consortium called by Fs Sistemi Urbani for the redevelopment of the former Scalo Farini in Milan, one of the seven stations abandoned by Ferrovie dello Stato and destined for restyling works and a new urban life. Out of the game there competing consortium originally formed by Coima and Generali Real Estateto which the Emirati company was added later Emaar Propertiesowner among other things of the Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Dubai.

The Scalo Farini it extends for approximately 45 hectares and boasts a position very central, near the Porta Garibaldi and Porta Nuova stations. In terms of location, accessibility and size, the area is the most attractive of the seven former railway stations in Milan, which are spread over one million square meters in various points of the city.

According to the tender, the area must include at least 50% of public greenery and reserve at least 30% of the floor area for sale for non-residential purposes. The competition for the Masterplan at the end of 2018 ended with the victory of the team’s “Climate Agents” project OMA and Permanent Laboratory.

The latest news concerns Unicredit, because in the former Scalo the new citadel of the Bank will be built.

