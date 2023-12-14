Home » SANTA CLAUS AND HIS HELPERS ARRIVE IN THE PEDIATRICS IN CONA
SANTA CLAUS AND HIS HELPERS ARRIVE IN THE PEDIATRICS IN CONA

SANTA CLAUS AND HIS HELPERS ARRIVE IN THE PEDIATRICS IN CONA

A team of Elves, Snowmen and Reindeers, accompanied by Santa Claus, visited the Pediatric Department of Cona Hospital yesterday – Wednesday 13 December 2023.

The beautiful initiative started from the lawyer Alessandra Faggioli of Ostellato, with the aim of giving a smile and bringing a Merry Christmas wish to the children hospitalized during this moment of celebration. Already in the past the “Christmas team” has been the protagonist of other moments of serenity.

“This initiative – commented the lawyer Faggioli – began when my son Francesco attended the Dogato nursery school. I started together with my best friend, Sara Gramigna, who at the time worked as a teacher in that very school Today works at the Ostellato nursery school, which played the puppet Olaf. While I was a Santa Christmas. Then, as my son grew up, he first took on the role of the elf and then of the reindeer. Today he attends the 3rd middle school in Ostellato and every year we continue this magical initiative. For a few years now, Santa Natale he is accompanied not only by the reindeer and the snowman, but also by beautiful elves who wanted to join us to bring joy to the children. This year we thought of coming to visit the children of Cona and thanks to the Mayor of Ostellato, Elena Rossi, whom I would really like to thank, I managed to get in touch with the Ferrara hospital”.

Here are the protagonists of this beautiful adventure: Alessandra Faggioli (Santa Claus), Francesco Brui (Reindeer), Sara Gramigna (Olaf); Filippo, Gabriele, Jacopo, Nicole, Emma, ​​Vittoria, Alice and Bianca as the Elves.

