Exor, changing of the guard: Banga slams the door, Nohria is the new president

Changing of the guard at the top of Exor: Elkann will be interim president until the appointment of Banga’s successor

Turnover to the presidency of Exor: the holding family driven Lambs announced the resignation of the Chairman and Senior non-executive director Ajay Banga. The farewell comes after Banga was named as the next president of the World Bank. In its place the holding company will propose, at the annual general meeting to be held on Wednesday 31 May 2023, Nitin Nohria. Until that time the managing director, John Elkannwill also take on the function of interim president“. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank you Ajay for the notable contribution he has made to Exor and our reflections on how to build great companies,” he commented John Elkann. “We wish him well in his new position, which is fundamental to our world,” Elkann stressed.

Who is the former chairman of Exor Ajay Banga

Ayay Banga And long-time business executive (neutralized American): he began his career with Nestlé in 1981, spending the next 13 years in a variety of roles from sales to marketing to general management. Later Banga joined PepsiCo and was involved in launching his international fast food franchises in India as the economy was liberalised. In the period from 2005 to mid-2009, he led the strategy of Citi in the microfinance sector worldwide.

In July 2010 Banga became president and CEO of Mastercard having previously been Coo. He also joined the company’s board of directors, taking over from Robert W. Selander who had been the chairman since March 1997. In 2020 Banga was elected chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) succeeding Paul Polman. Previously he was first vice president of theICC since June 2018. Since 2022 he has been the president of the family holding company Lambsuntil on February 23, 2023, US President Joe Biden appointed him to lead the World Bank.

Who is Nitin Nohria, candidate for president of Exor

Born in 1962 in Indiain a banyan family of Rajasthan, Nitin Nohria he is the entrepreneur’s son Kewal Nohriaformer president of the Crompton Greaves, a Mumbai-based electrical equipment giant. After attending high school at St. Columba’s School in New Delhi, India, he completed a B.Tech in chemical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, graduating in 1984. But that’s not all: in addition to the degree, he also obtained a MBA from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies of the University of Mumbai. After studying in India, he then moved to the United States where he undertook a PhD in Management alla Sloan School of Management del Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

But also on the professional front, the density of experience is not lacking: Nitin Nohria he is currently a partner and executive chairman of Thrive Capital, American venture capital company based in New York City, specializing in investments related to the world of Media e Internet. But not only. Nohria also serves on the boards of directors of Bridgespan, Rakuten Medical he was born in Brigham of Massachusetts. In addition to being active in the advisory board of Akshaya Patra e ShopX.

In addition, the manager candidate for the next presidency of Exor manages the strategic advice of the board of directors of Anheuser-Busch InBev e Focusing Capital on the Long Term Global (FCLTGlobal). But not only. He is also a senior consultant of Piramal Enterprises e Tata Sons (where he served on the board of directors for 6 years). And in the past, from 2010 to 2020, he was the tenth dean of the Harvard Business School. Nohria, in addition to being a successful manager, is appreciated for his academic skills related to the world of corporate leadership: he has in fact co-authored sixteen books, as well as a hundred articles on the subject.

