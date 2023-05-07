Home » Vesna Rivas father beat and cut his hair bald Fun
Vesna Rivas said that she suffered domestic violence, and later experienced the same from her partner, but she managed to escape in time.

Singer Vesna Rivas is one of the public figures who suffered domestic violence, and she openly spoke about it publicly. She said that first she was a victim of domestic violence, and then that she was abused by her partner.

“I was also a victim of violence, at least an attempt, but I cut it off, at the cost of my life and everything. I had some craziness and courage when my father beat me for choosing a partner. He even cut my hair bald“, revealed Vesna, who also revealed that everything stopped at the moment when, out of anger to catch up with her, he hit her mother, who fell on the bed.

“I rushed, tore off his flesh, ran into the kitchen for a knife… How do I know what I would do in that affect. I only saw my father run out the door, he never raised a hand to me again“, says Vesna Rivas, towards whom her partner was later violent, but she managed to nip it in the bud.

See what Vesna Rivas’ home looks like:

