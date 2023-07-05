Expansion of Energy Conservation and Carbon Reduction Initiatives: 11 New Areas Added

Title: Industrial Energy Conservation and Carbon Reduction Scope Expanded to 11 New Areas

Hangzhou, China – In a significant move towards achieving energy conservation and carbon reduction goals, the National Development and Reform Commission, along with four other departments, has announced the inclusion of 11 new key areas in the scope of energy-saving and carbon-reducing transformation and upgrading in the industrial sector.

The notice, released on July 4, highlights the expansion of the scope of energy efficiency benchmarking and baseline levels in key industrial fields. This development follows the previous clarification of energy efficiency benchmarking in 25 areas such as oil refining, coal-based coke, ironmaking, steelmaking, and electrolytic aluminum.

The 11 newly added key areas include ethylene glycol, urea, and titanium dioxide, among others. By including these sectors, the authorities aim to further enhance energy-saving and carbon-reducing measures in crucial industrial domains.

The notice emphasizes the importance of benchmarking the energy efficiency levels of domestic and foreign production enterprises, determining the benchmark levels specifically for key industrial areas, and promoting a comprehensive approach to transformation. The implementation of renovation and upgrading measures will be carried out based on the energy efficiency benchmark levels.

It is stipulated that, in principle, technological transformation or elimination should be completed in the previously defined 25 fields by the end of 2025. For the 11 newly added sectors, the transformation or elimination process should be concluded before the end of 2026.

The inclusion of these additional industrial sectors demonstrates the government’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions and improving energy efficiency across various industries. By addressing these key areas, the authorities aim to accelerate the transition towards a greener and more sustainable industrial landscape in China.

This move aligns with the country’s broader agenda of combating climate change and meeting its commitments under the Paris Agreement. China has made significant progress in recent years in transitioning towards a low-carbon economy, and these new measures reinforce its determination to continue on this path.

The expansion of the scope of energy-saving and carbon-reducing measures in the industrial sector is expected to have a positive impact on China‘s overall carbon footprint. It will encourage industries to adopt cleaner and more efficient technologies, thereby contributing to the nation’s sustainable development goals.

As the world looks towards transitioning to a sustainable future, China‘s efforts in expanding energy conservation and carbon reduction measures serve as an example for other countries to follow. By prioritizing energy efficiency and carbon reduction, China is taking significant strides towards a greener and more environmentally conscious future.

