Remembering CoCo Lee: A Legendary Asian Pop Queen’s Battle with Depression

Popular Asian pop queen CoCo Lee’s sister, Li Silin, took to social media to share the heartbreaking news that CoCo had battled depression for several years and unfortunately passed away in July. CoCo’s fans all around the world expressed their deep sadness upon hearing the news.

With her debut in 1993, CoCo Lee quickly rose to become one of the most prominent figures in the contemporary Chinese music scene. She made history as the first Chinese singer to make a successful breakthrough into the American music industry, releasing an English album that garnered global recognition. Furthermore, CoCo was also the first Chinese singer to grace the stage of the Oscars and to perform the American national anthem during an NBA halftime show. She added to her list of accomplishments by holding a solo concert at the prestigious Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.

CoCo Lee’s talent and contributions to the music industry have made her a legend in her own right. While fans mourn her loss, they fondly remember her numerous achievements and hope that she finds eternal peace in heaven. Rest in peace, CoCo Lee.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

