“Expect improvement”: Swiss manager criticizes Zurich airport

“We expect things to improve!”: The Swiss operations manager on delays, flight chaos and donations to parties Long queues, expensive tickets, cancellations: Swiss Operations Manager Oliver Buchhofer says in an interview what travelers have to be prepared for in summer and how the Lufthansa subsidiary wants to take countermeasures.

Swiss Operations Manager Oliver Buchhofer at the headquarters in Kloten ZH. Image: Andrea Zahler

He’s already rolled up his sleeves. Oliver Buchhofer, 46, operations manager at Swiss since 2021, seems calm when he receives the interview at the airline’s headquarters in Zurich-Kloten. But it could be the calm before the storm. Despite the good booking situation, tension is high in aviation. Will there be a summer chaos like last year? And how bad is the shortage of skilled workers?