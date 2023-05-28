Jiang Feng: “Humiliation of the Army and China” together with the CCP’s public power to intervene in targeted political liquidation | Jiang Feng | Hong Kong | Cathay Pacific | Insulting China | Li Haoshi | Xinhua | Politics | | discrimination

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways “humiliating China” scandal started after the talk show actor Li Haoshi’s “humiliating the army” incident, and with the rapid intervention of the CCP’s public power, it set off a turmoil. Events of similar nature happen hand in hand, what kind of internal connection does it have? What is the deeper conspiracy of official media involvement? Mr. Jiang Feng, a senior self-media person, made an in-depth analysis and comment.

“Humiliation of the Army and China” and “Anti-Communism” go hand in hand, and public power intervenes in conspiracy

Talk show actor Li Haoshi insulted the army with a wild dog joke, and Xinhua News Agency said that “good style, able to win battles” every word should not be offended. So the iron fist of the political movement came down. Not only did the career of an actor come to an end, but the talk show industry only made Chinese people happy for a few years, and because of this sentence, it became a sunset industry. Many Chinese-foreign cooperative performances in the limelight were quickly canceled, and even the artistic creation of a certain artist many years ago was criticized. He exaggeratedly described the dullness, monotony, and soullessness of Chinese soldiers. As a result, even Guangdong, where the exhibition of his works was held, The art museum is also called “conspiring to humiliate the army” and “anti-communist”. The mob on the Internet said, “The Internet has memory”, and it looks like a post-autumn reckoning.

There has been another wave of ups and downs. These days, Cathay Pacific Hong Kong’s discrimination and humiliation against China have once again set off waves. Cathay Pacific has become the object of condemnation by the people. However, what kind of internal connection do these successive incidents of humiliating the army and humiliating China have? For Cathay Pacific, the CCP’s public power quickly intervened and fanned the flames. What deeper conspiracy does it have? Let’s talk about this today.

The online mob said that “the Internet has memory.” This sentence is not wrong at all. In fact, it is more accurate to express that history cannot be tampered with. Let me first tell you a story that happened at Cathay Pacific Airways. This incident was a big commotion back then, even bigger than it is now, because of Cathay Pacific and military conflict broke out between China and the United States. It is estimated that not many people know about this matter, what’s going on?

In July 1953, the Korean War ceased fire, and the East Asian region, which had experienced the baptism of war, was about to take a breather. One year later, on July 23, 1954, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China proposed again that “Taiwan must be liberated” Combat was brought up again. Didn’t Xi Jinping always say that Communists “do not forget their original aspirations”, and “liberating Taiwan” is this unchanging original aspiration.

Mao Zedong must “liberate Taiwan”, Deng Xiaoping must “liberate Taiwan”, Jiang San and Hu Si are all five-pointed here with Xi Jinping, and there is no “liberation”. As a result, the lives of ordinary people in Taiwan are getting more and more prosperous. Just to remind friends in Taiwan that since the first cooperation between the Kuomintang and the Communist Party, you have been deceived and beaten. Don’t always have a long memory, “Even if you abuse me thousands of times, I will still treat you like first love.” I have mentioned it many times in my past programs, don’t be obsessed with the word “unification” anymore, whether it is armed or peaceful, what has never changed within the Communist Party is “liberate Taiwan”.

Speaking of Cathay Pacific, the topic is really not too far away. What happened in Hong Kong is really related to the CCP’s final plan to “liberate Taiwan”. After the CCP put the fight against Taiwan on the agenda, the “People’s Daily” began to publish editorials titled “Taiwan must be liberated” and “The Glorious Mission of the People’s Liberation Army” on July 23. The whole country became tense again, feeling that there was going to be another war, and the army entered a state of high-strung combat readiness earlier.

On the morning of July 23, Hong Kong Cathay Pacific Airways DC4 Airmaster took off from Singapore, stopped in Bangkok and returned to Hong Kong. In the morning, flight 0840 flew to the sky 30 nautical miles east of Hainan Island, within the international route.

In 1954, a Cathay Pacific airliner was shot down by the Chinese Air Force, triggering a military conflict between China and the United States. (Video screenshot)

Two La-11 fighter jets from the 29th Division of the Chinese Communist Air Force escorted the Polish oil tanker at Yulin Port, Sanya. They spotted a Cathay Pacific airliner by visual inspection. Please report it immediately. The head of duty at that time was Cao Zhenbang, the deputy commander of the 18th Division. You have to ask how the deputy commander of the 18th Division commanded the pilots of the 29th Division? Yes, the 18th Division came down from the front line of North Korea, and went to the Central South Military Region to deal with the war against Taiwan. But its main combat aircraft is the MiG-15 first-generation jet fighter, and it is still adapting to the southern climate. Besides, fuel is also very expensive. Ordinary escort missions are carried out by the newly formed 29th Air Division. This division is equipped with La- 11 The last generation of propeller fighter jets has a lot of recruits, but it saves fuel if it is on duty.

The La-11 last-generation propeller fighter used by the 29th Division of the CCP Air Force (video screenshot)

The recruit Danzi found that the big plane was very nervous, and the ground was also very tense. What if the bombers of the Kuomintang reactionaries came to bomb our socialist tankers, he ordered to investigate quickly. The pilot took a closer look, and saw that it was the same model as Taiwan’s military transport plane, and Chiang Kai-shek’s special plane also used this DC4. He was furious: I just said “Taiwan must be liberated”, open fire, and shoot it down! In this way, Cathay Pacific’s civil airliner was shot without warning, the No. 1 and No. 4 engines and fuel tanks were hit and caught fire, and the plane made an emergency landing.

Cathay Pacific Airways “Cathay Pacific Airways” is clearly marked on the side of the fuselage and on the wings. The CCP pilots do not understand English, and more importantly, they were forced to lose their head by hatred and orders from their superiors, and launched an active attack.

Afterwards, France, the Hong Kong British Air Force, and the US military all participated in the rescue. At that time, Beijing’s attitude was very clear: If the US military entered this sea area, it would resolutely shoot it down. However, the Sunderland seaplane of the British Air Force was too small and the waves were too big to get off. Only the SA-16 of the US Army taxied and landed. Eight survivors were rescued, and the remaining ten passengers died. On the grounds of continuing the search and rescue, the U.S. military dispatched the Hornet and Philippine Sea aircraft carriers to enter the vicinity of Hainan Island on the 24th of the next day. On the 26th, it retaliated and shot down two La-11s from the 29th Division that had launched into the air.

This matter is still a big mystery.

Because the U.S. military dispatched 12 fighter jets at that time, the Hainan Island radar must have discovered it, but only sent two backward propeller La-11s to escort and fight. In fact, Mao Zedong instructed Zhou Enlai to make a decision on compensation and apology on the day the US aircraft carrier fleet arrived. After the U.S. military shot down the CCP Air Force plane on the 26th, the CCP should have protested, but it didn’t. Instead, Mao Zedong personally revised the letter of apology and published it publicly in the People’s Daily. Why did the Communist Party suddenly make sense? No, everyone understands it this way, and the political stance is very clear: We have formally apologized, and the trouble caused by our two La-11s is handed over to you, and you just execute them; if you continue to embarrass us , You are too petty.

The reason is simple: the advanced Soviet MiG-15 aircraft equipped by the two regiments of the 18th Division of the Chinese Communist Air Force had just entered the Yulin base on Hainan Island.

At that time, the two regiments of the 18th Division of the Chinese Communist Air Force were equipped with Soviet MiG-15 fighters (video screenshot)

Therefore, China has always handled the downing of Cathay Pacific Airways in Hong Kong in a very low-key manner. This is why many friends do not know.

Cathay Pacific Air Crash The CCP wants to make the major incident smaller because it faces the political needs of the international situation

Now that the story of Cathay Pacific’s air crash is over, let’s talk about it. From the shooting down of Cathay Pacific Airways, to Li Haoshi’s joke of “humiliating the army”, and then to Cathay Pacific Airways’ “humiliating China“, in China, public sentiment and public opinion are all controlled by the CCP. Everything depends on political needs, and politics needs to be low-key. No matter how big a thing is, even when military conflicts occur, military planes are shot down, and such an insult to the army and China will become silent; does politics need to be high-profile? No matter how small it is, even an actor’s joke will “disgrace the army”, even a flight attendant sitting in the farthest corner of the cabin chatting privately will “disgrace China“.

The Cathay Pacific incident in 1954, the CCP did not dare to speak out, except that I just analyzed that the MiG-15 at the Yulin base might be taken over by the Americans. Of course, the victims of Cathay Pacific Airlines had been salvaged a day ago, and the two aircraft carriers entered the eastern part of Hainan Island. What else does the sea rescue? The targets were the MiG-15 fighter jets of the two regiments of the 18th Division of the Chinese Communist Air Force on Hainan Island, as well as the bomber squadron of the Central South Military Region. You must “liberate Taiwan”, and the U.S. military will let you liberate Taiwan only in your dreams, and the disarmament is coming.

There is another reason. When the new US President Eisenhower came to power in 1953, the commander-in-chief of the Allied Forces in World War II made harsh remarks that he would use nuclear weapons to solve the North Korean issue. In his autobiography, he clearly stated that the US nuclear deterrence has played a role in China. In fact, it is more accurate to say that Mao Zedong may not be afraid. At that time, he had already asked the front lines of North Korea and major cities in the country to dig nuclear defense fortifications. The leaders of the CCP never took the casualties of the people as their own consideration, but as a weapon against imperialism. . The real reason for the Korean armistice was because Stalin was dead, and the new Soviet leader forced Mao Zedong to cease fire to prevent the nuclear war from spreading to the Soviet Union.

Therefore, political affairs need to reduce major issues to minor ones and reduce international pressure. The re-emphasis on “liberating Taiwan” means that the country must always maintain the political goal of preparing for war to achieve the CCP’s high-pressure control of society. So you see, the CCP published “Taiwan must be liberated” in July 1954, and “Interim Regulations on Public-Private Partnerships” in September of the same year, and began to seize private capital nationwide.

The Cathay Pacific flight attendant incident is a political need for the CCP to turn a small matter into a big one.

So this time, why did the CCP make a small matter into a big one?

Compared with the 1950s, the Chinese have already tasted the prosperity brought by the free market economy, and gradually understand that in addition to the socialism of “everything is good, it is good”, there are more and more countries in the West. The people live really well. The dictator needs to revive the gods, rebuild the worship and obedience of the people, make the officials fearful, and make the common people feel afraid.

So everyone sees that the actor “disgraces the army” and the stewardess “disgraces China“, there are three roles in it:

The first role is the whistleblower. This is an indispensable role in the struggle culture of everyone self-examination, everyone reporting, and everyone passing the test starting from the small broadcast of the Yan’an rectification movement. It makes everyone in the society feel insecure and makes the society hate each other.

Li Haoshi’s joke was a live performance, and no recording or video recording was allowed at the time, just a report. The whistleblower, Li Tianfu, joined the foreign language channel of China Central Radio and Television (CMG) under the leadership of the Propaganda Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China after returning from studying in the UK. Cathay Pacific’s whistleblower claimed to have lived in Hong Kong for 11 years and was fluent in Mandarin, English and Cantonese as his native language.

Indulging in reporting culture is drifting away from conscience and humanity. There were a few leaders in Yan’an back then who didn’t drink foreign ink, and Yan’an was a holy place for progressive young people, and they were all educated and ambitious. It was because intellectuals like Wang Shiwei who dared to truly expose the corruption of the CCP leaders were beheaded. After more than two years of rectification, people either forced to admit that they were spies or “reported” other comrades in order to survive.

Therefore, whistle-blowing culture has become a kind of investment in Chinese society, which is equivalent to an advance payment to judge the real estate that can appreciate in value, and whistle-blowing is to predict an upcoming political movement and ideological trend. For example, Zhou Xiaoping, who wants to crack down on “Taiwan independence”, has not yet seen whether he can “liberate Taiwan”.

The second role is the party media. Full-time undertook the incitement of nationalist sentiment, the directional mobilization of “humiliating the army and humiliating China“, and clarifying the direction of the movement. As Xi Jinping said, “The Chinese people are organized, and it is difficult to deal with troubles.” The party media is the organizer of the public sentiment that makes it difficult for you every time.

The third role is the majority of participants. You can’t be the first whistleblower, at least you can’t be behind the times, follow the crowd and follow the herd. In fact, in the past two years, too many people have been tortured by this country and this leader, but whoever wants to make trouble with the country and the leader will get excited like Pavlov’s dog.

These three characters work together to create a happy life for the dictator. You can see Xi Jinping’s body language: when he is with his subordinates, he crosses his legs unconsciously and pokes his stomach; when he is with the rulers of the Kim dynasty and dictators, he talks and laughs like a fish in water; but with real democracy Dealing with countries, being with the leaders of the democratic world, being tied up, unable to move an inch, feeling like you can’t take care of yourself.

The characterization of “humiliating China” is a targeted political reckoning by the CCP, which intends to eliminate British capital who refuse to obey the “National Security Law”

The key to the talk show actor’s “humiliating the army” is to see if a joke can really humiliate the army. Why did the flight attendant of Cathay Pacific insult Hua when she said “If you don’t understand English, you can’t get a blanket”? Let’s go back to the event itself.

First of all, as a service industry, mocking consumers is an unacceptable principled error. Is there discrimination? I personally think it still exists. However, the recording of the flight attendant’s private conversation in his rest area was reported as evidence of discrimination. This behavior itself has nothing to do with a patriotic hero. It is a wretched man who inquires about privacy.

Back then, Bi Fujian lost his job after singing a joke at a banquet, the reason is the same. When discussing some social affairs at the dinner table at home, you have to gesture, isn’t it the ultimate embodiment of a totalitarian state like “Nineteen Eighty-Four”? But why must the target of the attack be Hong Kong people? We know that among the flight attendants who were expelled were Japanese nationals. Therefore, if you only focus on whether it is considered discrimination or insult to China, or if you only stay in the debate on the point of the people’s glass hearts, you will miss the real exciting part of this incident.

Why did I start with the story of the Cathay Pacific flight that was shot down in 1954? In fact, the communists who started their careers through the “May 4th Movement” have always harbored hatred for British colonial culture and Hong Kong, a perfect land of continuous progress.

Cathay Pacific’s major shareholder is the British-owned Swire Group. People’s Daily singled out this background, which is trendy and has a purpose. Let a customer service dispute resolved in the commercial field rise from discrimination to the political level of “humiliating China”. The key lies in what the party media said, “Cathay Pacific’s corporate culture seems to retain a certain surly mood and inexplicable sense of superiority that worships foreigners, respects Hong Kong people relatively, and looks down on mainlanders.”

“People’s Daily” published an article, elevating the Cathay Pacific incident from discrimination to a political level of “humiliating China“. (Video screenshot)

If this stick continues, it will create antagonism and hatred between China and the world, between the mainland and Hong Kong. Then he hinted that after the implementation of the “Hong Kong National Security Law”, the “bad guys” have not been caught, “there are still people dormant in dark corners.”

That is to say, from the flight attendant’s private conversation to discrimination, then to “humiliating China“, and finally to targeted political liquidation, it is the CCP that is leading the way and killing people with a knife.

The CCP wants to take this opportunity to set off a new “Cultural Revolution” in Hong Kong and a public-private partnership; to avenge the “anti-extradition”

So where is the direction of the party media going?

First, take this opportunity to set off efforts to liquidate Hong Kong’s preservation of history and culture. The CCP has great resistance to changing Hong Kong people’s perception of CCP history textbooks and the tradition of using Cantonese in Hong Kong. At first, let Hong Kong set off a storm of cultural revolution. This is also the reason why Chief Executive Li Jiachao intervened deeply, angrily condemned local companies in Hong Kong in the same tone as Beijing, and carried out orders from his superiors to attack Hong Kong “reactionaries”.

Second, Cathay Pacific has repeatedly confronted the central government during the “anti-extradition” period. In July 2019, the captain of Cathay Pacific made a speech on the plane, “Hong Kong people, please be careful”; in August, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said that Cathay Pacific Airlines had major flights. It is said that some crew members participated in the “anti-extradition” street movement and were not grounded, and they failed to force Cathay Pacific to ground relevant personnel. This time, with the help of the attack on Cathay Pacific Airways, the background of foreign capital was liquidated, the public relations of the CCP were not bought into it, and the big capitalists who were dissatisfied with the “Hong Kong National Security Law” were launched to attack, so as to vacate the cage and replace the bird with a Chinese-funded background enterprise.

Third, carry out the Hong Kong version of public-private partnerships to eliminate the control of Swire Group and foreign capital on the remaining major high-quality assets in Hong Kong. Do you still remember in 2020, Alibaba’s moon cake door and P8’s incident of raising college students? Alibaba deleted Weibo comments, and the party media spared no effort to suddenly attack this large company that seemed to be powerful and rich. The purpose was very clear, to blackmail it Lost, stigmatized. The whole society has started round after round of condemnation of Alibaba’s corporate ethics. The original charitable universities, social sentiments, and social responsibilities have disappeared. Soon, Zhongnanhai showed its true face. At the beginning of 2021, beyond all outside expectations, a fine of 18 billion came directly! Soon Maiyun left and quit the control of Ant, and a capital grab was completed in this way.

Now Cathay Pacific faces the same fate. Stigmatization means that both routes and passenger volume will encounter glaciers at the same time. This is not just about letting capital bow their heads, but about withdrawing traditional British capital, allowing the CCP to completely occupy Hong Kong, the frontier of the struggle against the West, and allowing Air China to replace Swire Group’s control of Cathay Pacific.

How distorted are the Chinese people’s various discriminations

Speaking of the discrimination against the Chinese people, it has already been deeply rooted in the bone marrow. Is “fire prevention, theft prevention and Henan people prevention” considered regional discrimination? Is it social discrimination for Cai Qi to expel hundreds of thousands of “low-end population” overnight? The status discrimination of urban hukou and rural hukou has always existed. Why are Chinese people not angry? It used to be that they smashed Japanese cars and Korean stores, but now they dare not scold them. The reason is very simple, the master can’t be angry if he doesn’t speak.

In fact, when I look back and think about it carefully, why do I always hear about “insulting China“, but never about insulting the United States, Britain, or Japan? Are others too strong or are we too glass-hearted? A country that favors international students from African countries, including food and housing, and allowances for partners, but makes its citizens unable to afford education and medical care, is a shame to live on this earth!

