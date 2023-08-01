Home » expected verdict in the trial against Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny
Business

expected verdict in the trial against Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny

by admin
expected verdict in the trial against Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny

The Russian prosecutor’s office has asked for another 20 years’ imprisonment for Alexey Navalny, one of main opponents of Putin. The activist’s collaborators argue that the allegations are unfounded and led by political reasons. The verdict of the trial is expected on Friday 4 August. The trial sees him accused of having created an extremist community in order to rehabilitate Nazism. The Russian opponent continues to comment on the situation in his country. In the last closed-door trial he declared that the current war is “the most stupid and senseless of the 21st century”.

The European Union, after the spread of the news of the request for 20 years in prison, has announced that it has placed under sanctions the director of the prison where Navalny is being held.

Cover photo SERGEI ILNITSKY

See also  This is how aggressively banks advertise for CS customers

You may also like

Infinite waits and Pos downloads. Taxi, Antitrust launches...

Sofia Castelli, the interrogation of the ex-boyfriend who...

Caterpillar: Revenues and profits exceed expectations

Pfizer: profits down 77% in the second quarter

Yellow Trucking Company Files for Bankruptcy, Leaving Workers...

BMW raises its estimates for 2023, but fears...

Toyota doubles operating profit but the challenge is...

Streamlined formulas, but delays for the plants weigh...

Fuels, billboards with petrol prices are on the...

25% of Pernigotti now belongs to the state,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy