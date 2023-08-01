expected verdict in the trial against Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny

The Russian prosecutor’s office has asked for another 20 years’ imprisonment for Alexey Navalny, one of main opponents of Putin. The activist’s collaborators argue that the allegations are unfounded and led by political reasons. The verdict of the trial is expected on Friday 4 August. The trial sees him accused of having created an extremist community in order to rehabilitate Nazism. The Russian opponent continues to comment on the situation in his country. In the last closed-door trial he declared that the current war is “the most stupid and senseless of the 21st century”.

The European Union, after the spread of the news of the request for 20 years in prison, has announced that it has placed under sanctions the director of the prison where Navalny is being held.

Cover photo SERGEI ILNITSKY

