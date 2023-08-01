Home » Vegan influencer dies at 39 from malnutrition
Vegan influencer dies at 39 from malnutrition

Vegan influencer dies at 39 from malnutrition

Russian influencer Zhanna Samsonova dies of malnutrition: she had been practicing the raw vegan diet for years

Published on August 1, 2023

The vegan diet it is not in itself dangerous to health, but like everything, if taken to excess it can cause serious problems. This is what happened to the Russian influencer Zhanna Samsonovaknown on social media under the pseudonym of Zhanna D’Art, died for malnutrition last July 21st.

Vegan diet: influencer dies at 39 from malnutrition

According to friends and family, Zhanna Samsonova would be dead in recent days after that for some time it was fed exclusively on exotic fruits in Malaysia. The girl, note on Tik Tok to show his lifestyle raw foodist: “She already looked exhausted a few months ago when she was in Sri Lanka.” Talking about her was a amico who says that for a long time he was worried about Samsonova’s health.They sent her home for treatment. However, she ran away again. When I saw her in Phuket, I was horrified” – explains the boy again, who asked to remain anonymous.

The stories of the mother and friend

Another one Zhanna’s friendwho lately lived in close contact with her, spoke of the discomfort of the girl in the last period: “I lived one floor above her and every day I was afraid to find his lifeless body in the morning. I convinced her to get treatment, but she didn’t make it.” The madre of the influencer, however, goes into detail about the causes of death and talks about acholera-like infection. The problem with the diet of the Russian, totally raw food for the past four years, was that she could not satisfy the body’s need for vitamin D and his diet was also lacking theintake of calcium and vitamin B12probably not integrated through other methods.

