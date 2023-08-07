Expensive fuel, prices are on the rise: costs on the rise, car holidays at risk

Expensive fuel, summer holidays by car at risk. Here because

L’arrival of summer holidays he also brought forts increases in fuel prices. Between 1 June and 26 July 2023, on the motorway, the average daily price of the gas has undergone a 2.8% increasewhile the diesel grew up by 2,5%.

To report it is Other consumptionwhich analyzed the increases affecting the total cost of the holidays Italians. From the beginning of June until the first half of July 2023 i prices of fuels they have grown in a contained way, and in all Italian regions there was an alternation of days with rising prices followed by falls. L’general increase it was done instead more marked from the second half of July.

I know if you consider the ordinary road networkin Lombardy at the beginning of June the average value for the price per liter of petrol was of 1,812 euroagainst the 1.885 of July 26, 2023. Over 7 cents per liter more in a few weekswhich is a percentage increase of 4%. The picture gets worse if we take into account the highways: the average price of the gas as of last June 1st it was equal to 1.9 euros per litre (in relation to the “self” mode), while after about two months the average figure for 26 July 2023 is equal to 1.954 euros per litrewith an increase of 2,8%.

Even the price of dieselreports Other consumption it turns out growing. In the Laziofor example, at the beginning of June the average value for diesel was equal to 1.65 euros per litrewhile at the end of July the average price was equal to 1.726 euros per litrewith a growth of 4,6%. As for the situation on the highwaysthe average price of diesel in “self” mode has gone from 1.769 euros per liter on June 1st to 1.813 euros per liter on July 26th. In this case, the increase is 2,5% circa.

