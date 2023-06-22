EY: for PA managers tight deadlines to improve the Pnrr

Listen to the audio version of the article

Tight deadlines (64%), coordination difficulties (57%) and complexity of procedures (50%). The way to improve the management of the Pnrr and implement more effective interventions passes through the resolution of these three nodes. This is the conviction of public managers, while for private ones the main problems lie in access to information (38%), complexity of reporting (35%) and difficulty in communicating with administrations (33%).

The second edition of the survey carried out by EY, in collaboration with SWG, highlights a decline in confidence in the thaumaturgical power of the Pnrr, which however will not fall on deaf ears. «The final perception – comments Dario Bergamo, Head of Regulated Markets, EY Italia – is that the Pnrr will be able to leave behind new infrastructures (67%), more effective forms of collaboration between the public and private sectors and governance tools (52%), as well as better tools and know-how for managing large public investments (66%). It is therefore essential, at this moment in which the efforts of the Italian government are concentrated on the reprogramming of resources and projects, to evaluate what actions can be undertaken in response to the critical issues identified in order to reorient the path taken and keep the promise of the Plan, thus transforming the Pnrr from an instrument of resilience to a driving force behind the country’s relaunch”.

What will the implementation of the Pnrr leave to Italy once it is finished? For the respondents to the survey, there will be a more adequate infrastructure system, the acquisition of new management and operational skills, but also an improvement in the mechanisms of cooperation between the public and private sectors or in the governance tools of large projects. According to 54% of private managers, the PNRR is leading to a new culture in the management of funds and processes, both by companies and public bodies, and 52% believe that it will be able to give a strong boost to the creation of public-private partnerships , even if, up to now, the concrete experiences found are modest