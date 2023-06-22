Live ticker transfer ticker

National player Gosens will probably join Union Berlin

Status: 08:32 | Reading time: 4 minutes

Robin Gosens is currently still under contract with Champions League finalists Inter Milan

Source: pa/HMB Media/Heiko Becker

A change coup is in the offing at Union Berlin. The club from Köpenick, represented in the Champions League next season, is about to sign national defender Robin Gosens. Also: Real Madrid continues to rely on an oldie. All transfer news can be found here.

According to media reports, national player Robin Gosens could face a move to 1. FC Union Berlin. According to “Kicker”, talks between the 28-year-old full-back and the Champions League participant from Köpenick are said to be at an advanced stage. So it should probably only be up to Gosens himself. For Gosens it would be the first Bundesliga station.

The native of the Rhineland is currently under contract with Champions League finalists Inter Milan, which runs until the end of June 2026. According to the magazine, a possible scenario would be a loan followed by an obligation to buy. According to the TV broadcaster Sky, Gosens is not currently pushing for a departure from Inter Milan, but a transfer fee of between 15 and 20 million euros is said to be in the room. In the Serie A championship, he started eleven games and Gosens was substituted on 21 times.

Eintracht Frankfurt separates from ex-professional Ochs

Former soccer player Patrick Ochs is leaving Eintracht Frankfurt. The 39-year-old former sporting director of the U16 to U21 teams and the club had agreed on a separation after this season, the Bundesliga soccer team announced on Wednesday. Ochs took over the position in March 2022 and was responsible for management planning and recruiting for young talent.

This is where you will find content from Instagram

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Gündogan is drawn to FC Barcelona

According to media information, national player Ilkay Gündogan (32) is moving from Champions League winner Manchester City to FC Barcelona. The transfer is dry and dry, wrote the transfer market specialist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter on Wednesday, as well as the specialist newspaper “Mundo Deportivo”, which appears in Barcelona.

also read

Aging healthy through fasting

Gündogan signed a two-year contract with the Spanish champions until June 2025 with an option for a third year, reported “Mundo Deportivo”. The newspaper, which is usually very well informed, wrote that Gündogan first underwent the obligatory medical test in Munich and then signed the contract there. Other Spanish media also assured that the change was perfect.

Gündogan has just won the treble with Manchester City. His contract in Manchester expires at the end of the month. “There hasn’t been a decision yet, talks are still going on in the background,” Gündogan said on Monday in Frankfurt/Main during a press conference of the German national team. Gündogan switched from Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City in the English Premier League in 2016. With the Cityzens, the 32-year-old won the Champions League once in seven years, was champion five times and won the cup twice.

Modric stays at Real Madrid

According to a report by “As”, Luka Modric wants to add another season to Real Madrid and also continue in Croatia’s national team until the European Championships next year. The Spanish sports newspaper did not name a source for this on Thursday. Modric had left his future open in the selection after beating Spain 4-5 on penalties in Sunday’s Nations League final. The 166-time national player turns 38 on September 9th.

According to “As”, Modric rejected an offer from Saudi Arabia, he is said to have reported to Real’s club boss Florentino Pérez about the offer in a personal conversation at the end of April. He is said to have been offered 200 million euros for three seasons. Modric always put his family and his passion for his job above money, wrote the sports newspaper. Modric has been with Los Blancos since the summer of 2012.

Juventus pull option to buy from Milik

Poland international Arkadiusz Milik will play for Juventus again next season. As the Italian record champions announced on Wednesday, the club has taken the purchase option of 6.3 million euros from the 29-year-old striker and tied him to them until 2026. Milik was loaned to Turin by top French team Olympique Marseille last season. Milik has scored nine goals in 39 competitive games for Juve.

Peterson leaves Fortuna Dusseldorf

Midfielder Kristoffer Peterson is leaving second division side Fortuna Düsseldorf. The 28-year-old Swede, who still had a contract until 2024, is moving to Israeli Conference League participants Hapoel Be’er Sheva. The Rhenish club announced this on Wednesday evening. Nothing was known about the transfer terms.

There was an interesting offer and a very satisfactory solution was reached for all parties, said sporting director Christian Weber. Peterson has played at Fortuna since the 2020/21 season and made 86 appearances (14 goals) for the club.

also read

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

