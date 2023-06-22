A murderer from Mladenovac beat his roommate in the prison in Smederevo Info

UB (20), who is suspected of the massacre in Mladenovac in which eight people died, beat his roommate in the prison in Smederevo!

Source: MUP of Serbia

U.B. (20) who is suspected of the massacre in Mladenovac in which eight people died and 14 were wounded, he beat his roommate in the prison cell of the detention unit in Smederevo! A few days ago, he was returned to the Smederevo detention center from the Special Prison Hospital in Belgrade, where he underwent a psychiatric evaluation, and was placed in a group cell. As soon as he arrived, he attacked his roommate!

“On that day, UB’s mother allegedly gave her statement in the Smederevo prosecutor’s office, only to have a fight with her roommate just a few hours later. During the night, the detainee started snoring, which annoyed UB. He allegedly woke him up and started shouting at him and arguing. He started punching him in the face and head. He hit him several times. That lasted about thirty seconds, until the prison guards came. They responded and removed UB from the cell, and took the injured man to the doctor. He was found to have injuries in the form of redness and swelling on his face. UB was not injured.

This is a disciplinary offense, so disciplinary proceedings will be initiated against UB. By the way, during the expert examination at the UB Central Prison, he was alone in his room, and upon his return he was placed in a room with a roommate. Based on the doctor’s report and other analyses, the court made a decision on this. We tried to get answers from the High Court in Smederevo yesterday, but they did not want to speak on this topic“, reveals a source familiar with the case.



See description

The guard intervened: The suspect for the murders near Mladenovac beat his roommate in prison

Hide description

Source: Kurir/Petar AleksićNo. picture: 16 1 / 16 Source: Kurir/Petar AleksićNo. picture: 16 2 / 16 Source: Kurir/Petar AleksićNo. image: 16 3 / 16 AD Source: Kurir/Petar AleksićNo. picture: 16 4 / 16 Source: Kurir/Petar AleksićNo. picture: 16 5 / 16 Source: Kurir/Petar AleksićNo. image: 16 6 / 16 AD Source: Kurir/Petar AleksićNo. picture: 16 7 / 16 Source: Kurir/Petar AleksićNo. picture: 16 8 / 16 Source: Kurir/Petar AleksićNo. image: 16 9 / 16 AD Source: Kurir/Petar AleksićNo. image: 16 10 / 16 Source: Kurir/Petar AleksićNo. picture: 16 11 / 16 Source: Kurir/Petar AleksićNo. image: 16 12 / 16 AD Source: Kurir/Petar AleksićNo. picture: 16 13 / 16 Source: Kurir/Petar AleksićNo. picture: 16 14 / 16 Source: Kurir/Petar AleksićNo. image: 16 15 / 16 AD Source: Kurir/Petar AleksićNo. picture: 16 16 / 16

(MONDO/Kurir)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

