Missing girl in Florence, there is the turning point in the investigation. The video of Who saw it?

A five-year-old girl doesn’t disappear just like that, as if by magic. It is from this obvious but factual evidence that the investigators left yesterday, after the maxi summit held in the prosecutor’s office in Florence. Katalaya, the five-year-old Peruvian girl who has been missing for twelve days, must have been framed by one of the more than one thousand and five hundred cameras present in the Tuscan capital. A painstaking job, the one that awaits the carabinieri. But the only one at the moment that can lead (the prosecutors are convinced of it) to a turning point. Because unfortunately the more days go by, the more the risk that the investigations could run aground becomes reality.

According to a reconstruction considered “decisive”, the kidnappers would have had about an hour and forty-five minutes to make the little angel disappear. From 15.01, when Kata goes out with her brother and other friends (who will go to the soccer field without her) until 16.45, when the kids return to the illegally occupied facility and their mother, returned to the Astor after finishing his work shift at 3.45 pm, he realizes that something is wrong. What a daughter of hers is missing. And she raises the alarm. In that period of time Kata, at 3.13 pm, was framed for the last time by a camera from the former Hotel Astor.

Yesterday evening, during the show “Chi l’ha visto?” a video also posted on the site of the local newspaper Il Tirreno was shown. A strong testimony, which highlights, once again, how living in that occupied structure was a real nightmare. Quarrels, clashes and the assault on a room inside the Astor hotel that date back to the evening of May 27, which is the day before the attack on the Ecuadorian who barricaded himself in the lodging and preferred to jump from the third floor rather than get caught by the gang that controlled the room racket. Even the knives appear and, even the voice of a child is heard saying “Enough”. In front of the Rai cameras, the mother Katherine launches an appeal. “I haven’t seen or heard from her in 11 days. Imagine how I feel. Please help me find her. Please. What I’m going through shouldn’t happen to anyone. We haven’t done anything wrong, help us.”

