Realme is also disappearing from the market

The next brand from the Chinese BBK Group is leaving the German market. The reason for this is a legal dispute with Nokia.

The German smartphone market has to say goodbye to another manufacturer. After Oppo, OnePlus and Vivo, Realme is now also withdrawing. It was actually only a matter of time. All four brands belong to the Chinese group BBK Electronics and Nokia has accused it of various patent infringements. Negotiations between the two parties are still ongoing. However, an agreement is not in sight.

Realme has made a name for itself with particularly cheap devices. In the middle class in particular, you can usually get strong hardware at low prices. In this country, however, there has been no great success so far. The market share in Germany was recently around one percent. Accordingly, the withdrawal should still be manageable for both customers and manufacturers.

After internal consultation, the decision was made to “slow down” business in Germany, according to a statement to nextpit. Instead, they would rather distribute the existing budget to other European countries. If you are interested in the upcoming Realme smartphone models, you will probably have to import them from abroad.

Quelle: nextpit

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

