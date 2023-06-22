Banks and fintechs launch an ideas factory to dialogue with the public sector

With an intense day on fraud prevention management, banks and fintechs will launch a new space for information exchange and analysiswhich is intended to be a Powerhouse of projects to shape the financial and technological world in that sector of the market. The initiative values ​​the dialogue within the private sector, but with the aim of playing as a bloc before the link with the regulators of the activity. a luck of lobby friendly, which will arise from debate between innovators, entrepreneurs, startups and leading companies associated with the financial and technological sector.

With that plan in mind, it was screened in Buenos Aires “i3”and financial training and innovation center which “was born with the aim of promoting and developing creative interaction and becoming a Powerhouse of ideas and projects for the entire Argentine financial ecosystem”, as pointed out by the driving team. In the new space located in Puerto Maderothere will be multiple innovation activities, training, events and discussion forums, with the aim of “develop an innovative attitude and a reciprocal and virtuous bond with the community to imagine, innovate and promote experiences and solutions to common problems in the sector”.

“Inspired by our corporate purpose of accelerating growth for regional development, from i3 We seek to transform ideas into projects and facilitate the deployment of a model for learning and generating value that promotes the development of capacities and speeds up the growth of people and the entire financial ecosystem”, they explained from the Petersen Grouppromoter of the initiative.

Conference to prevent fraud in the banking and technological system

In its first formal activity, a conference will be held with seven discussion panels on fraud prevention management, such as “core challenge for banks and fintechs”. That is one of the great concerns, along with hacking, which generated alarm among bankers in the face of the advancement of new technologies. This was stated by sources from the banking system consulted by PROFILEafter the cyber attack that managed to pierce the barriers of the National Securities Commission (CNV).

“The impact of new technologies on behavioral habits”, “the challenges of financial institutions in fraud prevention and the importance of education in fraud prevention”, and “current trends in fraud: exploring the The most common types of fraud today and how they have evolved over time”, are the first three panels that will open the daywhich will begin at 2:00 p.m., and which will be in charge of the journalist Sebastian Campanario, Jose Maria Suarez (Petersen Group), Sebastian Cafaro (Santander), Andrew Watle (Orange X), Caroline del Carmen (mode) and Gaston Zorzoli (Link).

will also be analyzed international cases, as antecedents to prevent them from being replicated in the country; one panel on cybersecurity, against unconventional threats; and technological tools to analyze data, machine learning and artificial intelligence to deduce fraud schemes. There will be representatives of Patagonia Bankof Prisma and of BeyGoo, among others. Although it stands out, in this block, the proposal of collaboration and cooperation between the public and private sectors for the regulation to allow “share information to improve fraud detection”. The main manager of Information Security Standards of the Banco Central, Mara Misto Maciasy Pedro Adamovic of the Banco Galicia. The closing and conclusions of the event will be in charge of Marcelo Ponciniof the Petersen Group.

The plan to deepen public-private interaction

The launch of the brand new center is part of the transformation process undertaken by the financial institutions of the Petersen Group (Bancos San Juan, Santa Cruz, Entre Ríos and Santa Fe), “at a time that demands constant reinvention in order to adapt to the new realities, knowing it is imperative to update skills and provide the necessary tools for a better future for people”.

“This is an open Center that will seek interaction between the public and the private and will convene innovators, entrepreneurs, startups and leading companies associated with the financial and technological sector” explained its promoters, and stressed that it will be available to both the collaborators of the organization as well as institutions, customers, suppliers and the community in general.

good part of the activities carried out will be transmitted via streaming through social networks (Linkedin, YouTube) and other digital spaces with a digital campus format, which will allow access from any location, while regional references will be added in person. Being oriented to learning and innovation, i3 offers the possibility to other entities to participate and sponsor actions that are of interest to them, as long as they contribute to strengthening the capacities of the sector.

The facilities have different meeting areas between rooms, an auditorium and other more informal spaces adapted to different needs, in a unique setting on Dock 4 and with beautiful views of the financial and corporate center of Catalinas. The new i3 is conceived as “disruptive, a place of support for entrepreneurs, a beacon and project incubator, a source of exchange with new ways of working and solving problems.” with a community spirit and a space for debate and innovative agility for the synergy of ideas”.

The official presentation, which took place last week, brought together more than a hundred guests, including executives and clients of the Petersen Group and its companies (Banks San Juan, Santa Cruz, Santa Fe and Entre Ríosthe processor MorePagosthe insurer Qualia, among others) and representatives of business chambers, educational centers and companies and strategic allies of the financial sector. With this milestone, the Petersen Group “once again reaffirms its purpose of speeding up growth for the development of the regions where it carries out its activities, betting on improving talent at the service of the modernization of the industry and the generation of new and best ideas”.

