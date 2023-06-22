Supreme 2023 Summer Series Tees Officially Debut

Following the launch of the latest Hardies Hardware joint series last week, Supreme officially announced the 2023 summer series Tees lineup this week, releasing seven styles in one fell swoop, with a variety of colors to choose from, and the most eye-catching design is the new cooperation with Mobb Deep And the return of the brand’s classic Motion Logo.

Supreme pays tribute to Mobb Deep, a hip-hop group based in Queens, New York, using the song “Drop A Gem On ‘Em” included in the 1996 album “Hell On Earth” as inspiration. The song is a diss song in response to the legendary singer Tupac It was recorded attacking Mobb Deep member Prodigy in the classic song “Hit Em Up” released in 1995, and its iconic dragon tattoo pattern has become the eye-catching design of this summer Tee.

Another eye-catching design is the return of the Motion Logo, inspired by the title of the well-known crime movie “Goodfellas” in 1990, and this film was also an element frequently used by Supreme in the past. It was first used in 1998 and appeared in Tees, skateboards, Products such as lighters and stickers have also launched related hoodies, long-sleeved Tees and Vans 2016 autumn and winter joint products, and have continued to appear in the 2020 spring and summer series in recent years.

In addition, you can also pay attention to Tees, which is a tribute to the London alternative rock band Suede’s 1993 debut album cover of the same name. The picture of two women kissing is from the photography book “Stolen Glances: Lesbians Take Photographs” published in 1991. The photographer is Tee Corinne, at the time, asked Suede to protect the identity of the subject.

This series will be officially launched on the Supreme online store and physical stores worldwide on June 22 AM11 Eastern Time, and will be available in Japan on June 24.

