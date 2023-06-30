learn how to beautify your home with this arabic element

With roots in Islamic and Middle Eastern architecture, the Muharbari it offers privacy, natural light and ventilation, while adding a touch of sophistication and culture to the home’s indoor and outdoor spaces.

In this article, you explore with us the historical origins of the muxarabi, its unique characteristics and the different ways to incorporate this captivating architectural element into your home!

what is muxarabi

You must have already seen the muxarabi in buildings, on facades and external areas, or even represented in internal spaces, such as panels and furniture objects that use carved lattices composing elaborate ornaments in geometric patterns in wood, metal or concrete.

With a classic look that harks back to the Brazilian colonial period, and which is very similar to the cobogó, the muxarabi is a hollow element that guarantees privacy, ventilation and natural lighting, forming a unique and charming design.

And it is these characteristics of the muxarabi that highlight its historical and cultural relevance in architecture of oriental origin.

Orgem

Also known as mashrabiya or meshrabiya, the muxarabi is a traditional architectural element of Islamic culture, widely used in Middle Eastern countries.

The muxarabi plays an important role in architecture, providing beauty in aesthetic standards to buildings and preserving Islamic culture and tradition, as it was traditionally used to protect women from male gazes.

What is the difference between muxarabi and cobogó?

In fact, the muxarabi and the cobogó are two elements that offer creative solutions to meet the same objectives, such as light control, privacy and ventilation, adding an aesthetic function.

However, the differences of each are due to cultural identity and more specific aesthetic details.

While the muxarabi has an Islamic origin and a more complex and ornate design, the cobogó is a Brazilian architectural element, originating in Pernambuco, composed of hollow ceramic or concrete blocks, forming simpler geometric patterns, used mainly for partitions and facades.

How is muxarabi made?

Forming a wide range of design options and architectural styles, muxarabis can be made in a variety of materials, such as:

Madeira: They can be made of wood, such as cedar, mahogany or oak, providing durability, a natural look and greater ease of carving to the intricate design patterns;

Metal: Wrought iron, aluminum and steel can be used to create muxarabis with a contemporary look for more modern projects, as well as providing durability;

Concrete: Precast or reinforced concrete allow the creation of designs with a solid appearance, more robust and durable, being a good option to develop architectural projects in a larger proportion;

Plastic: Plastic materials, such as polypropylene or polycarbonate, can also be used to create more contemporary muxarabis, giving versatility to the design, lightness and resistance, in addition to being able to have a lower value compared to other materials.

Now, to know which is the best material to choose, the ideal is to consider the architectural style you want to use, keeping in mind your aesthetic preferences and the specific requirements of the project.

Example of muxarabi made with wood (Photo: Getty Images)

what is it for

In general, the muxarabi serves to provide privacy, allow the passage of natural light and promote ventilation in internal and external environments, in addition to adding aesthetic and cultural value to architectural projects.

Characteristics

The muxarabis have their own characteristics and we list them for you to understand in more detail the functionality of each one of them:

Privacy

One of the main characteristics of the muxarabi is its function of providing more privacy in environments and circulation spaces.

This is because its hollow ornaments facilitate the blocking of a full and direct view outside the area where the architectural element can be positioned.

Ventilation

The hollow ornaments of the muxarabi facilitate the passage of air, improving circulation and internal ventilation of the spaces.

So, for warmer spaces, this feature works by providing better acclimatization, contributing to maintaining the cool and airy temperature of the environment.

Lighting

You know that space that can be smaller and more closed? Well then, the muxarabi contributes to the entry of natural light into the internal environments from its small leaked gaps.

In the case of carved trusses, for example, they act by filtering light, creating shadow effects and adding a pleasant and cozy atmosphere to spaces.

Ornamentation

The intricate patterns of hollow details or even the elaborate carvings form a differentiated ornamentation to add a decorative aesthetic to the project.

Therefore, muxarabi can serve as a functional element that adds a touch of elegance and sophistication to facades, windows, architectural areas and furniture items.

Adaptability

Another characteristic point of muxarabi is its versatility, as the element can be used in windows, balconies, building facades and even in interior design adornments, adapting to different contexts and architectural purposes.

Identity

As the muxarabi has a traditional characteristic of architecture of Islamic origin, its design nurtures a unique beauty that is adaptable to buildings or environments that wish to imprint this cultural identity, as an element of historical aspect, or even blending with more contemporaries.

Benefits

Now that you know the main characteristics of muxarabi, you might be wondering what advantages this element provides.

In fact, its own characteristics are advantageous in themselves, providing privacy and allowing the entry of natural light, contributing to a fresh and airy environment ventilation.

In addition, this elegant element with intricate details also allows a wide range of applications for the most different purposes, whether in internal partitions, external areas or adornments in furniture items, imprinting an aesthetic associated with the architectural aspects of Islamic culture.

Disadvantages

And of course, depending on the objective and the project, the muxarabi can have its disadvantages, such as:

Requiring regular maintenance due to its complex and detailed structure, requiring special care to ensure its durability; If the idea of ​​the element is to preserve external visibility, a muxarabi can limit the function of a wider visual connection; It may need more frequent cleaning due to the accumulation of dust and dirt in its grooves; Depending on where it is applied, the installation and customization costs of the muxarabi can be higher than other architectural element options.

For these and other reasons, the ideal is to evaluate and consider whether these points can be considered disadvantages in relation to advantages, before making the decision to add the muxarabi as a functional or decorative element in your home.

inspirations and ideas

Were you curious and want to know inspirations and ideas to consider the most varied possibilities of muxarabi applications in your home? So, check out some of them below:

Partition: You can use a muxarabi as an elegant and functional divider between spaces, creating different environments indoors or outdoors;

facade or window: It is possible to add a muxarabi to the facade of the house or to the windows, creating a unique architectural element, which guarantees privacy and the entrance of natural light;

balcony or terrace: Installing a muxarabi on balconies or terraces can serve to create a semi-private space, while offering protection from the wind and a welcoming atmosphere;

Doors or cabinets: On doors of built-in cabinets or entrance doors, muxarabis add a touch of personality, charm and elegance to the project;

decorative panels: The muxarabis can go well as decorative panels on the internal walls, providing a personalized and elegant aesthetic element;

pergola: How about designing a pergola with muxarabi in the garden or outside the house? Provides shade, privacy and makes your project very visually appealing;

Details: Did you know that you can take advantage of small muxarabi elements, such as decorative panels on walls or as part of the furniture structure, to add a touch of sophistication? Thus, you also add a unique style to the details that are present inside the house!

