Car-motorcycle crash in Verona, investigated for road homicide – Veneto

Passenger of motorcycle died in collision, driver injured

(ANSA) – VERONA, JUNE 30 – The 44-year-old Slovenian tourist whose car collided yesterday evening in Corso Porta Nuova in Verona with a TMax scooter carrying two 48-year-olds from Verona is under investigation for road homicide. The passenger of the motorcycle died instantly, the driver is hospitalized in serious condition at Polo Confortini.



The municipal police, who intervened for the findings, immediately informed the prosecutor on duty. The car involved in the accident is a Skoda. The man who drove it and his family, Slovenians, were on holiday on Lake Garda. (HANDLE).



