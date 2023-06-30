Home » Traoré is getting used to Pilsen. It can catch the second sap, the expert claims
“Ibrahim is experienced, won. In Slavia, he showed great resilience, he is a warrior, a player who has self-confidence, great mental stability. It increases the competition,” said Pilsen’s new coach Miroslav Koubek.

“I’m not entirely convinced of Traoré’s significant contribution, but only time will tell.” In any case, he is highly responsible, he can catch the second sap in Viktorka if he has enough minutes. His aggressiveness can be a boost for Pilsen, it was cold in the spring,” said former Slavia striker Luděk Zelenka.

So far, Traoré has played for Pilsen after halftime in duels with Dukla (2:0) and Táborsk (8:2). Above all, in the second match, he presented himself with his typical stubbornness and game overview. “Ibrahim played a lot of tough matches. He had a tougher first week, coming on, against Táborsk he showed that he is an interesting type and you have to count on him in sharp matches,” said Pilsen’s assistant Marek Bakoš.

The arrival of Traoré puts pressure on a pair of traditional supports, central midfielders Pavel Bucha and Lukáš Kalvach. Against Dukla, the African played alongside Kalvach, in the second match alongside Bucha. “We felt a deficit in the middle row, and we wanted to be even better thanks to another option. That’s why Ibrahim is here. We’ll see how he performs on the field in championship duels,” Bakoš pointed out.

“I don’t want to speculate at the expense of whom Traoré could start. But he can play comfortably in front of the defensive pair, he can score a goal. He is not the type of player to have one place in the lineup,” said Zelenka, according to whom Traoré will be extremely important in the cabin.

See also  Steyn and the Omicron variant «South Africa? They are not vaccinated "

“He is excellent in communication, he is the glue of foreign players, the link between them and the coach. In Eden, he fulfilled this role excellently, he was the spokesman of the foreign enclave. Tito will also have a role in Pilsen,” added Zelenka.

