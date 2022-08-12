Home Business Fabi: in the South 2 million live without bank branches
Fabi: in the South 2 million live without bank branches

The map of the Italian network of bank branches returns the photograph of a three-speed Italy according to a research by Fabi according to which bank desertification is very accentuated in the South and in the Islands, with 10.7% of the population living in 1,193 municipalities where there are no bank branches: in all, there are 2.1 million residents in Abruzzo, Basilicata, Campania, Molise, Calabria, Puglia, then in the islands of Sicily and Sardinia.

