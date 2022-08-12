The map of the Italian network of bank branches returns the photograph of a three-speed Italy according to a research by Fabi according to which bank desertification is very accentuated in the South and in the Islands, with 10.7% of the population living in 1,193 municipalities where there are no bank branches: in all, there are 2.1 million residents in Abruzzo, Basilicata, Campania, Molise, Calabria, Puglia, then in the islands of Sicily and Sardinia.
See also sandra riccio milano Only 10 minutes between the order on the app and the ringing of the doorbell for ...