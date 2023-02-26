Fabrizio Corona and the tattoo in memory of Maurizio Costanzo: the story of a bond in a post

L'”former king of the paparazzi” return to make noise on instagram, above all could not miss the tribute of Fabrizio Corona to the journalist Maurice Costanzo, passed away on Friday 24 February. In the post, the photographer lists all the moments spent with the conductor and all the lessons he has learned.

Behind the neck of Fabrizio Corona it is now engraved: "Maurice my master". The memory of the paparazzo on social media goes viral, for the tattoo he chose to make in memory of Costanzo.

Behind the neck of Fabrizio Corona it is now engraved: “Maurice my master”. In the post, the photographer retraces the moments when he took part in the Maurizio Costanzo Show for the first time. “It was 2006 when for the first time I was invited to the most important Italian television talk show of the moment”. It still reads: “Until then I was a young entrepreneur with many dreams to achieve. It was the Vallettopoli period and I had written my first book on this case“.

Fabrizio Corona recalls the memory of Maurizio Costanzo with a tattoo: “Thank you for giving a critical conscience to this country”

Fabrizio Corona continues to write in the post: “I can say with absolute certainty that many of my fortunes began after Italy got to know me thanks to the opportunity that Maurizio gave me. In the most difficult periods of my life, he has always been close to me, one of the few people who believed in me as a man, one of the few who was able to see the real Fabrizio”. “Maurizio – writes Corona in the long message on Instagram – has always supported my causes like a father, a friend, a brother. Between us great esteem and affection. I consider Maurizio a giant of his trade, for me a master is in his honor the dedication of a tattoo that I will wear forever on my skin: ‘Maurizio my master'”. Corona concludes: “Thank you for what you have done for me and for having given a critical conscience to this country. Forever in my heart, have a good trip master“.

