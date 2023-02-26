Protected by her big dark glasses, Maria De Filippi was also today at the burial chamber of the husband. She shook hands with the many people who, relentlessly, wanted to do a last greeting to Maurizio Costanzo.
Well-known personalities – many – but also a sea of ordinary people, united by the impression that the great journalist was also partly a member of the family, of everyone’s family.
He, who had made attention to others his signature, probably would have been happy about this, and perhaps we need to rethink this teaching of his to understand where his wife has found the strength, in these hours, to sketch a shy smile and lend herself even taking a picture with someone who, even in that place, at that moment, didn’t feel inappropriate in the ask her for a selfie.
Rita Dalla Chiesa’s comment
A gesture harshly criticized on social mediathat selfies are the realm.
All expressed great solidarity with De Filippiappreciating the dignity and elegance of who can understand others even when the opposite should naturally happen.
«This is the face of someone who wanted to take a selfie with Maria… Anyone who recognizes it should avoid it. Forever », Rita Dalla Chiesa wrote on Twitter: but hers is just one of the many comments that have stigmatized those who, even in the face of mourning, have not hesitated to ask for the unforgivable.
«But you have grown up like beasts to ask Maria de Filippi for a selfie in these circumstances. In the burial chamber, in front of her husband’s coffin. Madness», says one of the many comments that made these requests a case.