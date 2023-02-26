Protected by her big dark glasses, Maria De Filippi was also today at the burial chamber of the husband. She shook hands with the many people who, relentlessly, wanted to do a last greeting to Maurizio Costanzo.

Well-known personalities – many – but also a sea of ​​ordinary people, united by the impression that the great journalist was also partly a member of the family, of everyone’s family.

He, who had made attention to others his signature, probably would have been happy about this, and perhaps we need to rethink this teaching of his to understand where his wife has found the strength, in these hours, to sketch a shy smile and lend herself even taking a picture with someone who, even in that place, at that moment, didn’t feel inappropriate in the ask her for a selfie.