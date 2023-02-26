Jelena Karleuša spoke about the ban on the concert in Pula, where Duško Kuliš, Ana Bekuta, Dragan Kojić Keba and Zorana Mićanović were supposed to perform.

The mayor of Pula, Filip Zoričić, canceled the “Hiljadarka” project, in which Serbian singers were supposed to perform on March 25, and found himself at the center of a scandal about which both Croatian and Serbian media are buzzing. Filip Zoričić explained his action by explaining that turbo-folk has no place in Pula, and stated that he stands by that decision. The organizers of “Hiljadarka” issued a press release, where they pointed out that Zoričić canceled the concert only when he found out that in Pula, along with Kuliš, our performers were to perform, whom he called “garbage” in a conversation with the organizers. Now he spoke to the Croatian media claiming that he did not insult the Serbs.

On this occasion, Ana Bekuta, who was supposed to be one of the performers at the concert in Pula, spoke out, and now Jelena Karleuša also gave her verdict, who spoke out on her Instagram story.

“Due to some bans on Serbian performers in Croatia or anywhere else in the Balkans: Serbia, as the largest and most dominant in the Balkans, traditionally imposes trends and rules of the game in the region. Both in music, sports, and in all other fields, including with politics. Anything that comes from Belgrade, the only metropolis and epicenter, spreads by capillary action towards the province and gains speed and strength,” Karleuša wrote, then added:

“The greatness and strength of Belgrade is also in the fact that it never prohibits. When you walk around Belgrade and look at e.g. restaurant offer, they offer ‘Days of Hvar, Istria, Pula and Dalmatia’… they offer guest appearances by original Croatian klapa, then we have ‘Macedonia Days, Kotor Days’, an offer of the complete Montenegrin mafia divided by villages, not to mention Bosnia.. Sarajevo kebab, “Days of Sarajevo”…

Belgrade accepts everyone! Belgrade does not ban anyone and that is why it is the center. Bans, division, hatred and intolerance are the pains of small players.

Our music is a virus that spreads through the blood, it is felt by the heart, the skin… And it cannot be banned. It is highly virtual. It can possibly mutate and change shape, but our Balkan genetic code is such that sooner or later we will get chronically ill,” JK pointed out on her Instagram.

