Earlier, it was reported that Musk ordered Twitter engineers to work overtime to modify the algorithm, which artificially increased the priority of his own tweets by 1,000 times.

A Twitter user then asked Musk if the report was true.Musk said the content of the false article came from a disgruntled Twitter employee who had been on paid leave for months and had accepted a job offer from Google, and that Twitter would take legal action against him .

Musk previously tweeted,Multiple mainstream outlets misreported his tweets beyond normal exposure levels.A review of his tweets from the past six months found those reports to be false.

According to the report, Musk believes that there is a problem with the participation of the entire platform, and he hopes that engineers can fix it. Engineers say they will lose their jobs if they don’t.

In addition, Twitter has deployed code to automatically “give green light” to all Musk’s tweets, and his tweets will bypass the recommended timeline filter to ensure that they are ranked higher than others in the timeline.

It is reported that since Musk took over Twitter in October last year, the company has fired thousands of people, including many employees who criticized him. –