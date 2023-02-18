Home Business Fake!Musk denies that modifying the algorithm to recommend his own account will hold the lying employees accountable – yqqlm
Business

Fake!Musk denies that modifying the algorithm to recommend his own account will hold the lying employees accountable – yqqlm

by admin
Fake!Musk denies that modifying the algorithm to recommend his own account will hold the lying employees accountable – yqqlm

Earlier, it was reported that Musk ordered Twitter engineers to work overtime to modify the algorithm, which artificially increased the priority of his own tweets by 1,000 times.

A Twitter user then asked Musk if the report was true.Musk said the content of the false article came from a disgruntled Twitter employee who had been on paid leave for months and had accepted a job offer from Google, and that Twitter would take legal action against him .

Musk previously tweeted,Multiple mainstream outlets misreported his tweets beyond normal exposure levels.A review of his tweets from the past six months found those reports to be false.

According to the report, Musk believes that there is a problem with the participation of the entire platform, and he hopes that engineers can fix it. Engineers say they will lose their jobs if they don’t.

In addition, Twitter has deployed code to automatically “give green light” to all Musk’s tweets, and his tweets will bypass the recommended timeline filter to ensure that they are ranked higher than others in the timeline.

It is reported that since Musk took over Twitter in October last year, the company has fired thousands of people, including many employees who criticized him. –

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible Editor: Antlers

See also  Heavy transport, agreement for 100 hydrogen Nikola Tres on the German market

You may also like

Berlusconi suspended by the EPP. Sensational hypothesis. Forza...

Make a friend and fall into a malicious...

fewer flights and at higher prices

Schlein: “Meloni will be a disappointment. Either the...

Under the comprehensive registration system, the new regulations...

Vittoria De Felice, the pro Pd activist who...

For pensions Italy sent to extra time from...

Superbonus and Citizenship Income: Meloni turns off the...

Superbonus and Citizenship Income: Meloni turns off the...

Gas down, hole 50 euros. But early to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy