“Ambition” is the successor to the well-received business simulation sandbox game “Startups” launched on Steam in 2020. Set in New York, USA as the background, start your business empire in this big city full of business opportunities. With the help of your uncle, you get an apartment and your first job. But then it’s up to you to succeed and take over New York City the way you like it.

You can open your own gift shop, supermarket, coffee shop, law firm, clothing store, liquor store, flower shop, etc. You are free to choose your path to success.

Apply for loans, rent buildings, design logos, renovate stores, acquire inventory, manage funds, hire staff, and start and expand your business.

Bigger businesses mean more managers, hiring HR managers, logistics managers and purchasing agents, they all need desks and computers, so you need a nice head office.

Need a delivery truck? Go to a dealer and buy one. Need food? Go to the supermarket, but make sure you have a fridge at home. Ambition is a life sim where your character must interact with the world in order to survive and succeed.

Enter and shop in any building in New York, from a tiny apartment to the penthouse of your dreams downtown, filling every room with furniture that suits your style and status. Invest your hard-earned cash in real estate to grow your empire. Take over the city piece by piece.

Spend your fortune however you want, buying a large SUV, fast sports car or the new luxury Mersaidi S500. Take risks at the casino or invest in investment funds and reap the rewards.

As you progress, it’s always important to make sure you’re getting enough sleep and staying healthy and happy. Enjoy the ride, because as you get older, you’ll find that money can’t buy you time…or can it?

Steam：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1331550/Big_Ambitions/