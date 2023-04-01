Easter auction with rarities of the century

It is the fifth wine auction that Falstaff is holding together with the Dorotheum – it will certainly set a new sales record! Wine has long since become an investment. The prices of large chateaus, for example, are still increasing by double digits every year. Falstaff editor Wolfgang M. Rosam

Vienna (OTS/LCG) – This Easter could give wine lovers sleepless nights! Because until April 19, 2023, the Dorotheum and Falstaff invite you to a high-quality online wine auction that will raise your blood pressure. 1,700 super bottles are offered in 670 lots at starting prices, which are mostly 50 percent below the market value

Chateau Latour 1961, large bottle could fetch 30,000 euros

Among the numerous rarities are, for example, no fewer than 47 bottles of the “Premier Grand Cru Mouton Rothschild”. Or: The most expensive bottle of the auction is a Jeroboam large bottle (4.5 liters) of the legendary “Chateau Latour” vintage 1961 from Bordeaux. The starting price for this world rarity is 18,000 euros – this crescent is estimated at around 30,000 euros. Such wines are sought after worldwide and fetch top prices. The offered bottle was in the wine cellar of the Palais Daun-Kinsky in Vienna for 30 years.

Falstaff publisher Wolfgang M. Rosam: “It is the fifth wine auction that Falstaff is holding together with the Dorotheum – it will certainly set a new sales record! Wine has long since become an investment. For example, the prices of large chateaux are still increasing by double digits every year.”

Information on the large wine auction from Falstaff and Dorotheum dorotheum.com

More information on falstaff.at

