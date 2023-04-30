Farinetti, now the Fico is all his: the Coops are out of the culinary park

Oscar Farinetti is moving towards the acquisition of the majority of 60% of Fico Eataly World

The Piedmontese entrepreneur Oscar Farinetti is ready to take il 60% of the food theme park Fico Eataly World becoming the majority shareholder. As reported by the Courier of Bolognarelationships with Coop Alliance 3.0, the other shareholder in the management of the park – currently 50% like Farinetti – seem to be on the wane. The agreement will be defined during the next shareholders’ meeting in the first half of May. The intent of Oscar Farinetti is to revive the fortunes of the park, with the project Fico Revolution. As the entrepreneur explains, al Courier of Bologna: “Fico had two sensational years, then Covid arrived and we were no longer able to get out of it well. We need to find an ingenious idea to get him back on the right track”. Not only that, we also need to make ends meet, which will close in the red for this 2023, between 2.5 and 3 million.

