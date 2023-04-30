Home » Farinetti, now the Fico is all his: the Coops are out of the culinary park
Business

Farinetti, now the Fico is all his: the Coops are out of the culinary park

by admin
Farinetti, now the Fico is all his: the Coops are out of the culinary park

Oscar Farinetti is moving towards the acquisition of the majority of 60% of Fico Eataly World

The Piedmontese entrepreneur Oscar Farinetti is ready to take il 60% of the food theme park Fico Eataly World becoming the majority shareholder. As reported by the Courier of Bolognarelationships with Coop Alliance 3.0, the other shareholder in the management of the park – currently 50% like Farinetti – seem to be on the wane. The agreement will be defined during the next shareholders’ meeting in the first half of May. The intent of Oscar Farinetti is to revive the fortunes of the park, with the project Fico Revolution. As the entrepreneur explains, al Courier of Bologna: “Fico had two sensational years, then Covid arrived and we were no longer able to get out of it well. We need to find an ingenious idea to get him back on the right track”. Not only that, we also need to make ends meet, which will close in the red for this 2023, between 2.5 and 3 million.

READ ALSO: Sandwich, beer and burp: Farinetti dreams of the Bologna ultras to relaunch FICO

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  A-Share Market Evening News: How will the market go after the liquor stocks meet the daily limit?Institutions say so_ 东方富网

You may also like

Financial Breakfast on April 29: U.S. banking turmoil...

In April, the gas and electricity tariffs: the...

Stability pact, more time to pay the debt....

Open to marvel is nothing but a flop:...

Court of The Hague, stop to the serial...

Pnrr, 2000 nurseries by June. The 4.6 billion...

First Republic, 100 billion of deposits lost: the...

Violence at Milan station, “I was raped and...

Brother and sister fall in love and have...

Million scam: Former Apple employee has to go...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy