For the first time since November, 10-year US Treasury rates exceeded the 4% threshold, leaping up to 4.026%.

Fears related to inflation and the prospect of more aggressive monetary tightening by the Fed continue to make market participants anxious, as they sell shares and US government bonds.

Rates on 2-year Treasuries are now just a whisker from 5%, exceeding the 4.9% threshold, rising to around 4.921%, while yields on 1-year Treasuries are well over 5%, up to 5.107 %.

