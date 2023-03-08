Home Business Fed and rates: Powell ready for more aggressive anti-inflation hikes. Dow Jones -575 points, Nasdaq -1.25%
Business

Fed and rates: Powell ready for more aggressive anti-inflation hikes. Dow Jones -575 points, Nasdaq -1.25%

by admin

Jerome Powell’s Fed is poised to raise US fed funds rates more aggressively than previously estimated, in order to curb a stubbornly high inflation growth. This is what emerged from the speech that President Jerome Powell made in his speech to the United States Senate yesterday. A speech that triggered powerful sell-offs on Wall Street, so much so that the Dow Jones erased the gains reported since the beginning of 2023 with yesterday’s sell-offs.

In particular, the Dow Jones closed with a plunge of almost 575 points (-1.72%), at 32,856.46 points; the S&P 500 fell by 1.53% by breaching the 4,000-point threshold at 3,986.37. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 1.25% to 11,530.33 points.

“The latest macroeconomic data came in stronger than expected, suggesting that the final level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated,” Powell said, adding that the Fed could therefore return to rate hikes. more aggressively than it decided to do at the last meeting, when it announced a 25 basis point monetary tightening.

“Should all the data indicate the need to launch a stronger restrictive policy, we would be ready to increase the pace of rate hikes,” said the head of the Federal Reserve in his hearing in the US Senate.

See also  Planes, the summer of chaos: over 3,600 flights canceled in Italy. But it's a traffic boom

You may also like

Under the supply of high-sulfur fuel oil, the...

Guest contributionHow to proceed with the debt brake?Financial...

Verdi threatens to escalate the collective bargaining dispute

Ferrari Thoroughbred, we drove the “suv not suv”...

The short-term market is still intertwined with long...

Jennifer Gates: Insights into the Life of Bill...

Film tourism on the rise: everyone is crazy...

Due to higher rental prices – inflation rose...

Superbonus towards the derogation. Reeds: “Credits to subsidiaries”

China’s Exports Fall Again, Hampering Post-Pandemic Economic Recovery...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy