Federal government wants to increase funding for climate-friendly new construction | free press

The creation of affordable living space and climate-friendly construction are considered important tasks. In order to combine the two, more money should be made available by the federal government.

Die federal government wants to significantly increase funding for climate-friendly new construction projects due to the high demand. There should be a total of 888 million euros in addition. This comes from a letter from the Secretary of State for Finance Florian Toncar and the budget committee out that the dpa is available and about that first daily News.de reported.

“Our new building subsidy is a success. There is a lot of demand for it, which is why I decided to apply for a increase used,” said Building Minister Klara Geywitz (SPD). Now the program is secured until the end of the year. “The federal government’s new construction subsidy makes an important contribution to the creation of affordable housing and climate-friendly construction,” emphasized Geywitz. Incentives would be set, despite Inflationhigher interest rates and high energy prices to invest in construction.

New funding program from June

The new building subsidy consists of two programs. Anyone who builds in a climate-friendly manner has been able to get loans of up to 150,000 euros on favorable terms since March. The new construction and initial purchase of energy-efficient buildings with the Efficiency House 40 standard are funded energy demand of the property may not exceed 40 percent of the requirements of a standard house. Those who also meet the stricter quality requirements for sustainable buildings can get more support.

A support program for families with low and medium incomes is also scheduled to start on June 1st. The budget committee is now to initially approve overplanned costs of up to 419 million euros. 469 million are added from another pot.

Because of the strict requirements, it was not foreseen that the funding would be used so extensively, Toncar wrote to the committee. The additional money is necessary because otherwise there is a risk of a funding stop in the next few weeks. That could destroy the confidence of the public in the seriousness of the climate policy goals of the federal government. (dpa)