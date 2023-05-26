Home » Dnipro, Russian missiles hit a hospital – Corriere TV
Marta Serafini, correspondent / CorriereTv

From our correspondent Odessa – The provisional balance of therocket attack carried out by the Russian armed forces against a hospital in the city of Dniproin central Ukraine.

He said it Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stating that «Russian terrorists confirm once again that they are fighting against everything humane and honest».

The reference is to the «missile attack against a clinic in the city of Dnipro. The current state, one person was killed and 15 were injured» while «all the necessary services have been alerted to help the victims».

Expressing his “condolences to the family of the deceased”, Zelensky declared that “we must defeat these inhumans irrevocably and as soon as possible” because “our people are the most precious thing in Ukraine”.

Dnipro had already been the target of May night raids

May 26, 2023 – Updated May 26, 2023, 12:03pm

